Envoy: UK Export Finance targets Nigerian buyers

The United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) is looking for new opportunities to support Nigeria buyers to secure credit for goods and services from UK

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Thomas Arkwright, said this during a dinner to celebrate 150 years of Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors in Lagos.

He said the UKEF’s ability to guarantee in naira has made UK products very accessible to Nigerian buyers.

Besides, he said that UK has been providing Nigeria with support in many areas to reinvigorate its agricultural sector and domestic manufacturing base through the Department for International Development (DFID)’s core development programme and prosperity fund initiatives.

Besides, he said the initiative was meant to boost employment opportunities and tax collection, increase transparency and remove constraints on the ease of doing business and attract quality investment and improve competition in the country.

He gave assurance of UK’s commitment to support Nigeria to tackle “the all too familiar security threats that it faces.”

Arkwright added that the country’s economic and commercial relationship with Nigeria was already an important part of deep relationship between them.

He described Nigeria as a country of huge potential and opportunity, but one still facing challenges, adding that UK was seeking how to be a natural partner for grasping the opportunities and tackling the challenges.

To strengthen the friendship, the British high commissioner said that 2019 election would be a watershed for both countries “with events early in the year defining UK and Nigeria’s direction of travel into the next decade.”

“We continue to hope for a peaceful and transparent election process and continuing economic reforms that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on business and investor confidence,” he said.

The envoy gave assurance that UK has no intention of retreating from Nigeria, saying it has become more important for it to strengthen its international ties.

He said that the recent commonwealth summit and discursion between UK Prime Minister and President Buhari had given a further boost to UK-Nigeria relationship.

“We are not insignificant trading partners –two way trade in 2016 was over 3.4 billion pound and figure is predicted to have risen,” Arkwright said.

Apart from an array of UK companies in Nigeria, he said there was also a diaspora that frequently combines the best of the two countries, saying that Royal Institute market advisory panel, national associations and local member groups in sub-Sahara Africa were testament to that.

He mentioned that the Lord Mayor of the City of London, who completed a visit to Nigeria five days ago, found that financial relationship between Lagos and London has been flourishing.

The envoy noted that London has been the site of important bond issuances from the Nigerian government “including the over-subscribed Eurobond in February 2017, as well as Nigeria’s first Diaspora Bond in June 2017.”

The Lord Mayor of the City of London’ s visit, the high commissioner said, saw a strengthening of partnership between the Nigeria and London Stock Exchanges.