Ex-PMAN boss, Rosiji, arraigned over unsettled N22m bank facility
Bolaji Rosiji, a former President, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), on Monday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with defrauding a financial institution of N22 million.
Rosiji is facing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on stealing, obtaining money under false pretences, issuing of dud cheque, obstruction of justice and threat to life.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Police Prosecutor Kehinde Omisakin told the court that the offences were committed sometime in May 2017, June 30, and June 29 at Modupe Johnson Crescent, off Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere.
She said the accused had approached Crystal Finance Ltd for a loan of N22 million which he intended to use to facilitate the launching of new pharmaceutical products.
The accused claimed the loan was also to finance advance payments for musical artists and venue reservation for Nigeria/India Cultural Festival which was to hold in October 2017.
“When it was time to pay back the loan, the accused issued a dud cheque and also threatened and obstructed policemen who went to execute a warrant for his arrest.
“He had also threatened that the policemen would die if they touch his `spiritual stick’.
“The accused also tore the Lagos State Government Biometric data issued to him,” she said.
The offences contravened Sections 56, 112, 172, 287, 314, 319, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N5 million with two responsible sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for mention. (NAN)
