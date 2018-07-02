Explosion: Tanker’s content doubled its capacity –Lagos

Lagos State government yesterday, disclosed that the truck which caused the tragic explosion on Otedola Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway last Thursday was carrying twice its pulling capacity.

This was even as the government gave a 30-day ultimatum to all tankers and containers coming into the state to obtain roadworthiness certificate. Briefing journalists at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre at Alausa, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Ladi Lawanson, and his counterparts in Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Seye Oladejo, and heads of some government agencies, said it was now mandatory for all articulated trucks coming into Lagos to obtain the Ministry of Transportation’s roadworthiness certificate at any of the designated centres within the next 30 days.

According to him, the preliminary investigation revealed that the affected tanker, which exploded, was registered in Nasarawa Local Government, Kano State with registration number NSR 888 YC, and had changed ownership 13 times since purchase. He said: “It (the tanker) was manufactured in 1999 by Mack Trucks Inc at its assembly plant in Winnsboro, United States.

This truck was designed as a 14,959kg (approximately 15 ton) drilling rig with low bed, but it was converted in Nigeria from a drilling rig to fuel tank carrier to carry 30 tonnes. From this preliminary investigation, the truck should not have been loaded to the weight of 30 tonnes, which is twice its pulling capacity.”

The commissioner added that further investigation into the current ownership of the tanker and other related details were ongoing. Lawanson, who spoke after meeting with all the relevant stake-holders, including Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), National Association of Transport Operators (NATO), Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria, among others, added that the state restricted movement of fuel tankers to designated trailer route going forward.

The government, however, shelved the enforcement of the section of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 regarding the hours of operation of the tankers in the state metropolis which states: “Save as may be prescribed the Commissioner by Regulation, no trailer other than petrol tankers and long vehicles used in conveying passengers, shall enter into or travel within the metropolis of Lagos between the hours of 6a.m. and 9p.m.” Lawanson added that the decision became necessary following preliminary investigations into the incident which revealed a combination of vehicular defect and human errors.

To avert the recurrence incident, Lawanson said: “As an immediate response to the latest incident, the Lagos State government hereby announces the following measures: Fuel tankers are hereby directed to ply the designated trailer route, that is, Apapa- Oworonshoki Expressway via Ogudu to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. All tankers and containers coming into Lagos State from henceforth are directed to obtain the Ministry of Transportation Certificate of Road Worthiness at any of or centres within the next 30 days, while new centres along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be established to quickly to cope with the expected demand for this service.”

On why the government would not enforce the restriction of operation of tankers to certain hours, Lawanson said having critically examined the issue especially considering the fact that imported petroleum products are pumped from import jetties at Atlas Cove through pipelines to Ejigbo Depots in Lagos, Mosimi (Ogun), Ibadan (Oyo), Ilorin (Kwara) and Ore (Ondo), and due to pipeline vandalism, any restriction of such would undermine supplies and threaten the wellbeing of the Nigerian economy since there was high demand for petroleum products across the country.