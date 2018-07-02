Factions APC meet with NWC

States with factional executives of the All Progressives Congress would this week, meet with the new National Working Committee (NWC) members led by the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The factional executives emerged at the recently conducted congresses in the states. Such states are: Cross River, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Delta, Taraba and some others. Taraba State factions last week met with APC NWC members at the party secretariat in Abuja.

They were led by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan and Senator representing Taraba Central, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, respectively.

In Cross River State, APC is divided along the line of Minister of Niger Delta Development, Usani Uguru Usani and Senator representing Cross River Central, Senator John Owan Enoh. Also in River State, the party is divided along the lines of Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe. For Abia State, APC is divided along the lines of Chef Ikechi Emenike and other party chieftains in the state that produced the Donatus Nwankpa-led executive.

In Imo State, APC is divided between the governor, Rochas Okorocha and former National Organizing Secretary of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso, while in Enugu State, it is divided between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and some other chieftains in the state. A party source said that the newly elected NWC that would meet this week would start receiving complaints from the party members.