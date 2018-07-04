Fake job recruitment: Obaseki seeks arrest of agency officials

Following protracted criticism trailing alleged fake recruitment exercise in Edo State in which a consulting firm, KAI Environmental, was accused to have swindled over 500 job seekers to the tune of N10 million, the state government yesterday distanced itself from the “illegal exercise.” The firm, it was learnt, has been collecting money from unsuspecting job seekers across the state with a promise to offer them jobs in the state Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.

This was even as the governor, Godwin Obaseki directed the police and other security agencies in the state to arrest the people behind the scam and bring them to justice.

However, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government was working with security organisations to bring the perpetrators of the exercise to justice. Further investigations yesterday by New Telegraph revealed that officials of the recruitment agency had gone a step further to fleece the job applicants of additional sum of money as payments for identity card, examination fee, training fee and rank fees.

The agency, it was gathered, ordered the unsuspecting job seekers to pay N1,000 for identity card, N500 each for examination and training fees, while they paid between N2,000 and above for ranks, depending on the applicants’ ability to negotiate. Meanwhile, occupants of the hotel (name withheld), venue of the illegal recruitment exercise, located on Ekenwan Road in the state capital, have fled the hotel over fear of arrest and prosecution by the state government.

The hotel, from all indications, serves as both residential and commercial ventures of the owner. About 500 of the prospective job seekers had earlier been asked to pay N2,000 each for registration, another N2,000 for handouts for training and N15,000 for the orange colour uniforms.