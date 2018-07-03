FCTA moves to expand Federal Secretariat Complex

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has disclosed plans to revive the abandoned Federal Secretariat expansion project in the Central Business District of Abuja.

Bello, who disclosed this in Abuja, when the Minister of Interior Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau, visited him, also charged ministries and agencies to regularise their land titles to avoid encroachment or reallocation of their plots.

Bello was reacting to the request for land allocation for the new secretariat for the Ministry of Interior also revealed that FCT Administration was working to recover all lands in Abuja that were originally designated for Ministries and Agencies in the Abuja master-plan but were unwittingly allocated for other purposes in the past.

“With respect to allocation of land to Ministry of Interior and many other ministries that are not housed in the main secretariat, we are working at the areas at the Ahmadu Bello and Shehu Shagari Ways, especially trying to identify land within the designated areas that were originally meant for Ministries but over the years were inadvertently allocated for other purposes. Wherever it is practical and possible, we will try to recover these lands.

“Again, there is a project that was commenced many years ago as an expansion of the Federal Secretariat which apparently has been stopped. We will look at it also. We will look at numerous options to be able to see that we are able to get proper office accommodation for the Ministry of Interior and one or two others, including Ministry of Agriculture,” Bello said

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau urged the FCT Administration to consider allocating a befitting area where his ministry can build a new secretariat.

Danbazau noted that the little accommodation his ministry has now was not enough to house the five major paramilitary organizations charged with the responsibility of maintaining the internal security and public safety in the country. He hoped that they should be properly accommodated to perform their functions effectively.

“We’ve tried everything we can do on our own to renovate the old building. We have carried out an extension from the main building with the permission of the FCTA, which we are still working on. Still it’s an area that we thought we should be able to relocate.

We want to make that request for land for a new secretariat”, he said.

Danbazau also used the occassion to call the attention of theb FCT minister at the small markets, he said, were springing up around the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the FCT, saying some of the markets have been turned to platforms for sale of dangerous and prohibited drugs.