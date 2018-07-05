FEC approves N206bn for Second Niger Bridge link road

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total of N206 billion for the construction of 11.9-kilometer link road and associated infrastructure on the second Niger bridge in South-East Nigeria.

The approval is coming after an already N14 billion expended by the Federal Government on the construction of the bridge.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the immediate past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) initiated the project under a public private partnership (PPP), but failed in completing it.

The existing Niger Bridge was commissioned on January 4, 1966. The idea of a Second Niger Bridge started in the 1970s, but its execution had been constantly delayed due to multifarious problems ranging from finance to political will.

“Also approved today is the contract for the link road and associated infrastructure for the Second Niger Bridge. If you remember, this time last week I was in Onitsha and Asaba inspecting the Second Niger Bridge. Today, FEC has approved the award of the link road, the bridge itself is just 1.95 kilometres, but the link road is 11.9km and this contract was awarded to Julius Berger for the sum of N206 billion.

“It will include not just the link road, but also associated infrastructure and you know this bridge is linking Anambra and Delta states. Remember that the project was conceived by the last administration under a PPP arrangement, which failed and that is why the Federal Government had to take over the contract. So far, about N14 billion had been paid to contractors handling the bridge and the contract today that was awarded is for the link and associated infrastructure that will link the bridge,” he said.

Council also approved contract for exploration and consultancy on some targeted minerals including gold, industrial minerals, earth metals, iron ore worth N12.7 billion.

The Minister of State for Solid Mineral, Bawa Bwari, said the contract was awarded to four companies in exploration while four other companies were awarded consultancy services.

He said the contract will encourage both local and foreign investors to come and invest in the country’s mining sector.

Council also approved a total of N11.58 billion for the re-award of the rehabilitation of the Oji-Achi-Mmaku-Awgu-Ndeabor Road in Enugu State.

The information minister said: “There were two memos from the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, which were considered and approved today. The first is the approval for the re-award of the contract for the rehabilitation of the Oji-Achi-Mmaku-Awgu-Ndeabor Road in Enugu State.

“The contract was approved today at the sum of N11.558 billion was awarded to Setraco Nigeria limited with a completion period of 24 months. What happened was that the contract was awarded earlier to a company that failed and Setraco that was given other sections of the road performed and had now been awarded the contract while that of the other contractor has been rescinded.

He said FEC also ratified the multi-lateral agreement on automation exchange of financial account information.

This is expected to assist in curbing tax evasion and improve the revenue collection of the federal government.