Federal might’ll not save Fayemi from defeat – Olusola

Prof. Kolapo Olusola is the deputy governor of Ekiti State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 governorship election. He speaks in this interview on his plans for the state if elected as governor, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What is your agenda for Ekiti State if you are elected governor on July 14?

As the current deputy governor, I’m part of this administration and have been part of policy formulation. With the continuity agenda, I will improve on what my principal, Governor Ayodele Fayose, has done. We have formulated a ‘SHIELD Agenda.’ The word SHIELD is an acronym. The S stands for Security, Sustainable Human Capital Development and Social Welfare; H – Healthcare Delivery, I – infrastructure and Industrial Development, E – Education, Enterprise and Economic Development; L for all-inclusive Leadership and Governance and D – Development of Agriculture and Tourism. The word summarises my vision for the state and Ekiti people.

Can you briefly break down the agenda?

The first S in the ‘SHIELD’ agenda is security and it is very crucial to all that we are going to do if elected because security is very essential in any society. Well, under security I talked about the deployment of ICT and cameras in all sensitive areas. That is not in existence in this administration because of the paucity of funds. I talked about improvement on what we presently have on the ground. Also, we should have what I called spymasters. We are going to employ some young people and give them the name, spymasters. They will be all over the places in the state, they are not carrying arm, but they will be there to give information. We have over 40,000 Peace Corps members in the state and some other para-military organisations. A good number of them are unemployed. Some of them can be employed as spymasters to give information on security issues. We are going to synergise with the security agencies to ensure that we have adequate information on time so as to checkmate occurrence of any event that would cause security lapses within the system. We will study the existing system, look at the gaps and fill them. Some of these measures I mentioned now are not on the ground, but we are definitely going to introduce them.

How will the SHIELD agenda address issues of infrastructure and industrial developments in the state?

If you compare all the governors that have governed this state, you will discover that none has made so much impact like Dr Ayo Fayose in the area of infrastructural development, whether in his first or second term through his legacy projects. Ours is not just about being able to construct 100 buildings, but in being able to start 50 and to complete them. Without adequate infrastructural development being put in place, there cannot be development in the other areas. Some people look at Ekiti State as a local place because they are not seeing what they expect to see. I cannot imagine that in this age if somebody graduates from the secondary school and he or she has never seen a flyover in the state but only needs to get to the neighbouring states before seeing one. You will begin to wonder, ‘am I in another country?’

Besides that, some of these infrastructural projects are also indices or factors that attract investments and they encourage investors to come in. It gives us an outlook of a developing arena where business can thrive. This is because the more you have more of these facilities put in place, the more some people will be interested in coming to invest in this place. Good roads, dualised roads, either Grade A roads coming into the state or inter-township roads: we have started with the state capital and headquarters of local government areas and we have done a lot of road expansion to make them good for vehicles to pass on. We still have a lot to do in that area.

The incumbent governor, Ayodele Fayose, has constructed roads in major towns and local government headquarters, what plans do you have for rural roads in the state?

Yes, we started with the state capital and the headquarters pf the local governments. We will still do more and move to the rural roads. We have done a lot of dualisation that makes it convenient for people to pass on. We still have a lot to do in that area but for me, while we have done a lot of infrastructural development especially in road construction, in my own agenda, we will still toe that line, but this time around, I want to concentrate more on rural roads construction. You may ask me why and I will say that I have to do this because my focus is on the development of agriculture. I have moved round and I found out that a good number of our farms are becoming inaccessible by vehicles.

I visited a particular area in Ilupeju and I saw a road which is even a motorcycle cannot pass through. So, the farmers had to take their farm produce through a longer route and it costs them more. Meanwhile, a trip that should not be more than 10 minutes will take about 30 minutes after going through so many towns. So, while we will still continue to work on construction of roads in the urban areas because Ado- Ekiti is a state capital and you can’t but develop Ado, it has to keep on developing; ditto for Ikere, Ikole, among others. These are major towns where you expect investors to come in and establish there. We still have to keep on developing the roads and other infrastructures there but we are going to have a balance. I am going to concentrate on rural roads construction so that our focus and goal on agriculture can be achieved.

Aside from the Stomach Infrastructure agenda of the present administration, what are the key areas of the government’s credentials from which you may want to move forward if you become the governor?

We have a saying in Yoruba that “Okun inu, eye ode” (It is when you have strength within you that you will able to look good outside). People don’t understand that Stomach Infrastructure initiative is not just about giving rice and money; empowerment is part of it. Anything that can give you the opportunity to get food to eat is a component part of Stomach Infrastructure. Anything that you do to create wealth is also a part of Stomach Infrastructure, but people don’t understand this. It goes beyond giving rice and money; it deals with wealth creation. Even at that, we have most of the governors in other states that are already joining us, even from the opposition. Some people are already doing the same thing which they have criticised.

At least, we have seen Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, eating corn by the roadside, yet they were the ones criticising my governor that he eats with the street people. Can you imagine them in the North sharing wheelbarrows; giving shoe polish and bread to roadside tea sellers? This is because they knew that if they give out the bread and tea, the people can sell and make something out of it. So, for me, this is a continuity agenda: we have some programmes already in place and we believe that we can improve on them to make them more effective. That is exactly the area of focus.

As a professor, what are your plans for education in the state?

On education, we have achieved a lot in the sector and I think we should sustain it. But beyond that, I believe one area that I believe we should work on is the area of deploying ICT tools for learning in our primary and secondary schools. This becomes important because we cannot just be left behind in this modern age. The modern trend now is that students need to have access to ICT at their early stage in school. Also, training and retraining of teachers is very important in this regard as well. On education, you can’t but talk about tertiary education as well. For instance, in Ikere, you have a Teachers’ Training College, where the numbers of students being admitted is dropping every academic calendar and this is because most students don’t want to come for NCE programmes again.

So, I believe a College of Education can be transformed to a university of education as it was before it was canceled by one of the previous administrations. For me, to sustain that institution, it has to be converted to a university of education, which they have been agitating for. More so, there is a technical unit there

. So, technical and vocational education is what I will focus on. I want to thank my governor because anything on education, he would always ask me one question and say ‘deputy governor, I hope you know what you are doing?’ Once I say yes, he gives approval. That is why today, we have been able to achieve so much in education; coming first in NECO twice is not a fluke. Somebody was saying on air sometimes ago that maybe our schools are miracle centers, but I just laughed. So, every school in Ekiti is a miracle center and that is why we are able to come first? Is that why we are able to come first and score 73.86 per cent in WAEC? Oyo State scored 59 per cent and they are celebrating. We scored 73. 86 and we still said we haven’t arrived because we are targeting a minimum of 80 per cent either in NECO or WAEC.

What do you make of insinuations in some quarters that the federal might factor may be a major difference between your party and the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

Federal or no federal might, the might of the Almighty God is there and it is the greatest. And don’t forget the power of the people cannot be underestimated. Ekiti is not like Ondo State or any other state. If they have done that in Edo State, they cannot do that here. The people are ready to resist any form of fraudulent act because they know what they want. The power of the people is greater than those of us in power. We expect the security agencies to be impartial, but whatever happens we know that God is on our side. The God factor cannot be ruled out. When God says yes, no one can say no.

Two governorship candidates are from your town, Ikere. Are you still confident of votes from there?

There are players and there are pretenders. Three factors determine whether you win and they are very important in an election. First is the platform, which is the party. Is it a well-known party or a party known just in one corner of your bedroom? PDP is a party known all over Nigeria. Some people are running on some platforms that are only known within the corner of their bedrooms. So, the platform is very important. Secondly, the personality of the candidate and the people, so forget about those ones you are talking about.

There is something called academic arrogance when it comes to leadership of the state. How do you intend to combine your academic constituency with your grassroots relevance to bring about a departure from what used to be?

When people talk about academic arrogance, it depends on the individual. We believe in the principle of Omoluwabi in Ekiti State. I am a homegrown young man.

I schooled at St Matthew’s CAC Primary School, Ikere, my home town; my secondary school days were at the Annunciation School in my hometown. I only had the opportunity of going to the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State for my tertiary education. I can speak Ekiti fluently and I know the nooks and crannies of my town, where the first 15 years of my life were spent. So, a 15-year-old boy should be able to know a lot of things. There is hardly any place in Ikere that I have not been to. I have friends in all the different quarters in the town and we do interact. Up till now, it is not difficult for me to interact with them, despite being a professor. But then, it depends on you.

Men of good character will not be proud; men of good character will not be arrogant; men of good character should be able to humble themselves to the level of interacting with the so-called masses. I used the word, so-called because we are all human beings. If you are going to govern and the people would not have access to you, then you are already a failure.

So, accessibility is very important. The fact that one is well read does not mean that he should not be accessible to the people. I still relate with my age group in Ikere; I hold meetings with them because so many of them we grew up together. They call me by name, though they would want to respect me now as they call me His Excellency.

We talk and we eat together whenever they come to my official lodge. It depends on you as an individual. We are not arrogant in Ekiti. Somebody else can be arrogant, but Ekiti people are not arrogant. So, coming down to the level of my people is not difficult. I am an Ekiti man and if I want to govern the state, I have to be an Ekiti man; not like somebody who is importing Barack Obama [former US president] or somebody else from abroad.