Federer, Serena march on

Roger Federer was in imperious form as he marched into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4 6-4 6-1 win over Lukas Lacko.

The defending champion’s near-perfect serving ensured he needed only two breaks from the first two sets to take complete control against the hard-working Lacko.

Federer began at a steady pace and accelerated from there, executing a series of ruthless winners that had the Slovakian well out of his depth and ultimately thrashed in the third.

Tougher tests will undoubtedly lie in wait for Federer, but few will fancy their chances against the eight-time title-winner based on this evidence.

Also, Serena Williams made short work of Viktoriya Tomova as she eased into the third round of Wimbledon in straight sets.

Having seen off Arantxa Rus in straights in the first round, Williams – controversially seeded 25th despite having spent much of the year off following the birth of her first child – was typically destructive in seeing off the qualifier 6-1 6-4 in an hour and six minutes.

Tomova, competing in just the second grand slam main draw of her career, never looked like being a match for the 23-time major winner, who has yet to receive a real test of her credentials as a contender for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

The winner of Kristina Mladenovic’s clash with Tatjana Maria awaits in round three, but a prospective fourth-round clash with Madison Keys, seen as one of her successors at the top of American women’s tennis, is more likely to provide a clearer indication of whether she is capable of winning a tournament with just three of the top eight seeds still in the draw.

The group led by Amaju Pinnick hope they will today get a Federal High Court in Jos to set aside an interim order that installed Chris Giwa as NFF president.

Top officials of the deposed NFF leadership are in Jos high on confidence they will get their way to return to take charge of the Glass House.

Such is their confidence that they have already planned an emergency congress in Abuja on Sunday to be followed by an executive committee meeting the next day.