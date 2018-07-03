FIFA’s axe dangles on Nigeria

…as minister fires Pinnick’s board

Giwa storms Glass House with police

…meets with Dalung, Senate

Nigeria may have incurred the wrath of world football governing body FIFA after the Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung ordered the Nigeria Football Federation to comply with a Supreme Court judgment that overturned the election of NFF’s president Amaju Pinnick. The court also recognised Chris Giwa as head of the federation.

Dalung said in a statement that the directive was being followed by a written notification signed for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Justice Abubakar Malami, requesting the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure compliance.

He also added that all parties involved should comply with the court order.

“I have been directed to notify you of the Orders dated June 5, 2018 made by Honorable Justice M. H. Kurya sitting at the Federal High Court Jos in respect of the above mentioned suit between Yahaya Adama Vs Alhaji Aminu Maigari which states that the election of the NFF held on August 26, 2014 under the leadership of Chris Giwa be given recognition pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed in this case and that the purported ban of the Executive Committee elected on August 26, 2014 from football activities of the NFF is unconstitutional, null and void,” the statement reads.

“It is trite law that court orders are sacrosanct and any acts of disobedience to it constitutes threat to the rule of law. Consequent upon the above, you are hereby advised to comply with the orders of court made therein which for now, is the valid and binding order of court, in the absence of any other subsisting order or judgment to the contrary.”

“This is a court order and not from Dalung. I will not want to go to Kuje prison because of disobedience of court orders. Therefore, I hereby comply with the court orders of June 5th 2018, while Mr Amaju Pinnick and others are also directed to comply with same.”

However, this latest development might have opened up a confrontation with FIFA because the organisation’s statutes dictate that member states should “manage their affairs independently with no influence from third parties”.

It has previously warned Nigeria that if implemented, court rulings would likely be considered to be interference in the NFF’s internal affairs, which could attract sanctions.

“That is no longer the case because FIFA, during its latest Annual General Assembly in Russia last month, amended its statues as regard government involvement in the activities of their FAs and it was unanimously agreed that member associations must comply with the laws of their countries,” a Giwa’s aide told New Telegraph but our correspondent was unable to clarify that with FIFA as at press time.

Meanwhile, Giwa stormed the secretariat of the NFF Monday afternoon with about 100 policemen and held a meeting with members of staff and his new board.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Giwa said he would not waste time deliberating on what had gone wrong and promised to support all the national teams particularly the Falconets that would be at the FIFA Women U-20 World Cup in France next month.

“We have plans on ground for all the national teams which we will roll after our next board meeting on Friday. I know that Nigerians want result and my prayer is to get the needed positive results for all the national teams,” he said.

He later met with members of the Senate Committee on Sports after which he paid a coutesy visit to the minister of Sports in his office.

The long-running dispute over who is in charge of the NFF dates back to 2014.Giwa first claimed to have won election to the top job.

However, FIFA did not endorse the vote and threatened suspension unless it was re-run.

Pinnick won the re-run, although the vote was also deemed to have been flawed. Giwa then launched court action over the result. He won at the High Court in Jos but the Appeal Court upturned the judgment of the appellate court.

However, the Supreme Court on June 5 set aside Pinnick’s election and recognised Giwa as substantive chairman.

Immediate implications of FIFA’s ban

1. The Falconets who have qualified and are scheduled to participate in the U-20 Female World Cup in July won’t feature at the event

2. The final phases of the AFCON qualifiers for the Super Eagles scheduled for August/September, 2018 will not take place

3.The Super Falcons won’t be able to defend their title in December in Ghana

4.No Nigerian club side would be allowed to participate in the continental championships

5.The future of all Nigerian players based in Nigeria would be in jeopardy as no Nigerian player would be allowed to be sold or transferred to any club anywhere in the world.