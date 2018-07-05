Financial literacy: NSE partners Kinabuti fashion initiative

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is partnering with Kinabuti, to empower young people with entrepreneurial skills and financial literacy across university campuses in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph by the Exchange.

The partnership will see NSE engage with about 25,000 undergraduates expected to be reached during the 2018 edition of the ‘Dare to Dream ‘activation by giving them a financial literacy talk, educating them about the various offerings available in the capital market and conducting trivia quiz to test understanding of the learning from the various talks.

Besides, a stock broker will be on ground to assist interested youths who want to open a brokerage account and begin to invest for the future.

Also, the state champions of the programme according to the NSE, will proceed to the boot camp and have the opportunity of visiting the Nigerian bourse as well as have an experience of the trading floor . They will also meet with brokers to better understand how trading is done.

Similarly, NSE officials will participate in the programme by featuring as judges in selecting the winners of the Dare to Dream project at the grand finale.

Prior to NSE’s participation in the Dare2dream project, the platform empowers Nigerian youths by developing talents and skills in fashion and entertainment related industries. With this sponsorship, the participants will have an opportunity to learn more about finance and enhance the potential for participation and job opportunities in the capital market.

Speaking on the initiative, Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications stated, “Only a highly financially literate population can take advantage of suitable financial products and services to achieve sustainable financial well-being. This partnership complements our various financial literacy programmes aimed at building a highly financial literate population that is competent to, or confident in choosing and utilizing financial products and services to raise their welfare. With about 65% of the Nigerian population as youths, we have carefully chosen this partnership to help raise the financial literacy level of our future leaders”

Also commenting, Francesca Rosset Co-Founder of Kinabuti the producer of Dare2Dream said, “We are excited to welcome NSE on board season 5 of the Dare2Dream initiative. The partnership is key to promote financial literacy amongst the youths, an essential for building an inclusive economy in Nigeria. In addition to the great learning, we have in store for the youths, their being able to better understand the capital market and investment from NSE will play a huge role in preparing them for their future”.