Metro and Crime
Five teachers sacked for impregnating student
Five teachers of the Polytechnic Academic Staff Secondary School, Birnin-Kebbi, have been sacked for allegedly impregnating a Senior Secondary School (SS3) student of the school. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the girl was also expelled from the school. Sources confirmed that the decision to dismiss the five teachers followed the recommendation of a committee set up by the school to investigate the matter.
“The committee submitted report on Monday and recommended that all the five teachers should be dismissed from service immediately.
“The management has dismissed the teachers and the victim was also expelled from the school. “When the committee interrogated each of the teachers, Olutan they confessed that they have been having sexual relationship with the victim separately, so, they were sacked immediately based on the committee’s recommendations,” a source said. It was learnt that the affected teachers had forwarded an appeal against their dismissal to the school’s management board.
The Principal of the school, Malam Muhammed Mahuta, was said to be in hospital for weeks before the incident, but the Vice Principal, Malam Oumar Woulandakoye, confirmed the development. Woulandakoye also confirmed that the affected teachers had filed an appeal against their dismissal. He said: “I will advise that you should wait till the final report of the School Board, because I just received their memo now that they are going to sit on the matter tomorrow.”
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition