Five teachers sacked for impregnating student

Five teachers of the Polytechnic Academic Staff Secondary School, Birnin-Kebbi, have been sacked for allegedly impregnating a Senior Secondary School (SS3) student of the school. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the girl was also expelled from the school. Sources confirmed that the decision to dismiss the five teachers followed the recommendation of a committee set up by the school to investigate the matter.

“The committee submitted report on Monday and recommended that all the five teachers should be dismissed from service immediately.

“The management has dismissed the teachers and the victim was also expelled from the school. “When the committee interrogated each of the teachers, Olutan they confessed that they have been having sexual relationship with the victim separately, so, they were sacked immediately based on the committee’s recommendations,” a source said. It was learnt that the affected teachers had forwarded an appeal against their dismissal to the school’s management board.

The Principal of the school, Malam Muhammed Mahuta, was said to be in hospital for weeks before the incident, but the Vice Principal, Malam Oumar Woulandakoye, confirmed the development. Woulandakoye also confirmed that the affected teachers had filed an appeal against their dismissal. He said: “I will advise that you should wait till the final report of the School Board, because I just received their memo now that they are going to sit on the matter tomorrow.”