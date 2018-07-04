Flour Mills posts 54% FY2017 growth

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has reported profit after tax of N13.6 billion for the 2017 financial year as against N8.8 billion posted in 2016, representing 54.1 per cent growth.

The Group’s profit before tax in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), grew to N16.4 billion, compared to N10.4 billion in 2017, accounting for 58 per cent Year-on-Year growth.

The Group posted a revenue of N542 billion, compared to N524 billion in 2017, representing 3.5 per cent growth, while operating profit stood at N48 billion, compared to N41 billion in 2017, indicating some 16.9 per cent growth.

Paul Gbededo, Group Managing Director, said: “Our 2017, year end result, shows a remarkable growth in the Group’s revenue of N542 billion, which represents an impressive 3.5 per cent year on year growth.

“This was achieved through a combination of resilience in the face of a challenging environment, volume growth and product mix from our food and agro-allied businesses. The results are a clear indication that our efforts to continually push for improved efficiency and synergy in the Group, are yielding the expected results.

“In the agricultural space, we have continued to consolidate our position, with a firm commitment to lead in this space while aligning with the agricultural promotion policies in the federal and state level where we operate.

“We are critically looking into our investments in our backward integration initiatives and have confirmed our commitments towards future profitable growth by recapitalizing various subsidiaries.

“We are also impairing at company level, part of our investment in Kaboji Farm, our first agricultural investment, which has now become our center of excellence for seed and best agricultural practices in maize and soybean.”

Also commenting, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jacques Vauthier, stated that the Group had also decided to accelerate the depreciation period of some support services assets, resulting in a onetime expense of N1.2 billion.

“In spite of these one-time exceptional expenses, and initial losses in some of our early stage agro-allied businesses, our Group still recorded a Profit Before Tax of N16.4 billion, confirming our commitment towards cost controls and increasing our margins,” he said.

“In an effort to strengthen the company’s capital base, deleverage our balance sheet, and support our working capital needs, we embarked on, and have completed a Rights Issue program during the past months.