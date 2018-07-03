Business
FMDQ partners S&P Dow Jones on fixed income indices
FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange has partnered with S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world’s leading provider of financial market indices to co-brand fixed income indices.
The successful transition of the S&P/FMDQ Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index, according to a statement from FMDQ, marks the activation of the inaugural co-branded index under the agreement.
It said a range of other S&P/FMDQ Fixed Income indices will be developed under the agreement.
The S&P/FMDQ Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index, formerly branded as S&P Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index, tracks the performance of local currency denominated sovereign debt publicly issued by the government of Nigeria in its domestic market.
Alex Matturri, CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices said: “We are pleased to collaborate with FMDQ to create benchmarks for Nigeria’s domestic fixed income markets. This is S&P Dow Jones Indices’ first ever agreement with an Africa-based securities exchange to offer fixed income indices.
“The successful transition of the S&P/FMDQ Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index marks the beginning of our joint efforts to establish a more transparent environment for market participants to gain insights into the Nigerian capital markets.”
According to Mr. Bola Onadele, Managing Director/CEO, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, “FMDQ, as part of its “GOLD” (Global Competitiveness, Operational Excellence, Liquid & Diverse) agenda for the Nigerian financial markets, is committed to developing and increasing the market accessibility for all stakeholders including the investors. We are delighted to collaborate with S&P Dow Jones Indices to further deepen the markets through these index-based solutions and measures.”
