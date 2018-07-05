Folic acid may prevent psychosis development

Researchers have found that fortifying the grain supply with folic acid may enhance foetal brain development and lower the long-term risk for developing psychosis. The findings were published in the July 3 online edition of ‘JAMA Psychiatry’. According to the Study Corresponding Author Dr. Joshua Roffman, prenatal folic acid may also confer protection against severe mental illness in youth, which was not anticipated, although there were no guidelines yet for minimum dosage that could effectively help prevent these disorders. Roffman is an associate professor of psychiatry at the Harvard Medical School and co-direct aging at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Psychosis is an abnormal condition of the mind that results in difficulties telling what is real and what is not. Symptoms may include false beliefs and seeing or hearing things that others do not see or hear. Other symptoms may include incoherent speech and behaviour that is inappropriate for the situation. On its part, folate is a B-vitamin that is naturally present in many foods.

A form of folate, called folicacid, is used in dietary supplements and fortified foods. Our bodies need folate to make DNA and other genetic material. Folate is also needed for the body’s cells to divide. For the current study, Roffman and his team reviewed 1,400 MRI brain scans of children aged two to 18 who were born before or after folic acid fortification began.

All had been patients at Massachusetts General or participants in one of two major health studies. Children born after fortification went into effect were found in the study to have had significantly thicker brain tissue than those born earlier. The fortified group also had delayed thinning of the cerebral cortex in regions linked to schizophrenia risk, the ‘NewsmaxHealth’ reports.

Over time such thinning is normal, the team noted. But early thinning has been linked to an increased risk for autism and psychosis, the report added. In turn, psychiatric data for participants in one of the major health studies showed that children exposed to fortification in the womb ended up with a far lower risk for future psychosis. Roffman said, “Folate is a B vitamin that is important for a host of biochemical processes in the body, from making and repairing DNA to controlling how and when genes are turned on/off.” He added, “Because the body cannot synthesise it, it must be consumed from natural sources — like leafy green vegetables — or in a synthetic form [folic acid].”

Previous studies showed that boosting folate levels among pregnant women reduces birth defects including spina bifida. In the 1980s, low folate levels in pregnant women were linked to a higher risk for disabling, sometimes fatal neural tube disorders that affect the spinal cord, including spina bifida.

This is when the spinal column fails to form a complete circle around the spinal cord.