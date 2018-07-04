Metro and Crime
Four teenage girls die in Katsina boat accident
A boat conveying five teenage girls from a village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State has capsized and killed four of them in Malumfashi Local Government Area.
The girls from Unguwar Dan Zango village in Kankara Local Government usually go to fetch vegetables across the Malumfashi Dam. Local authorities told journalists that the boat had capsized with five girls but one out of them was rescued by some Good Samaritans resident in Malumfashi town.
According investigation, the girls usually go to the edge of the dam and hire a boat to cross over to fetch local vegetables popularly known as Rama to cook for sale in the nearby towns and villages. However, unfortunately the boat capsized midway on the water.
A resident said it was difficult to say how or what was the cause of the accident as nobody was around when the boat capsized. The four girls had since been buried, according to Islamic rites.
