France supports Nigeria, others with 1bn Euro

Macron to youths: Join politics

The French Present, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, has disclosed that his government, in conjunction with the French’s Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) has set-aside a pool fund of about one billion Euro for African private sector via its Digital African Initiative (ADI) to assist the continent to revamp its economic development and close gap with developed economies of the world.

Macron, who stated this at the Tony Elumelu Foundation for African Entrepreneurs in Lagos, yesterday, said that the private sector holds the ace to changing the continent economically and also in achieving the continent’s industrialization agenda by providing jobs for start-up businesses to grow.

According to him, the French government decided to launch the Digital African Initiative with the one billion Euro support fund in order to ensure that more entrepreneurs in the continent are opened to technology driven innovations, aimed at building an enterprising business empire that would accelerate the continent’s economic development.

The France president explained that the answer to the continent’s free trade lies with the private sector players who he said can jump-start the continent’s economy and bring the desired result economically.

He said that French investors and European investors were ready to support the continent’s private sector to build the continent for its citizens.

Macron added that Africans should not expect foreigners to build its trade and economy for them, saying that “Africans can only build Africa.

“Private sector is part of the answer to African innovation because private sector could provide a better access to the people. And when you want to get access to responsibility and make your family happy, have better life, you need this access to private sector to realize this dream.

He continued: “I am a strong believer in African private sector because I think the best way is by African business people, for African people to change the continent, change the countries and to make it for its people and not for foreign business interest, because with foreign business, you deprive the people, even if the continent’s economy is in the hand few people.

Macron said: “I think the unique way to succeed is to have strong private sector on the ground because this is the only way to have an inclusive growth, which means you have a national gross, sustainable growth to build middle classes in different countries and these middle classes will buy enough of these products.”

He added: “In Africa, some new leaders are emerging and are committed to changing the continent economically because Africa is young in terms of its youth population. In Lagos State, for instance, two third of average age population is just under 25 years old and the state is just the fifth largest economy of Africa. And this young generation has a lot of responsibility to do for the continent to grow and what I want to build with you are new directive innovations, like entrepreneurial skills, economy, digital, culture, sports.”

Speaking on the spate of migration in the continent, Macron said: “Europe is not an Island and all this migration crises, we can stop it if we want to, because we have the same common destiny. And secondly, because we have lots of Africans in Diaspora in France and in rest of Europe and they cannot live to develop themselves, it’s a shame if French are in Europe and their country and they cannot succeed.”

Macron, had on Tuesday night called on Nigerian youths to be involved in politics as it is very important to the development of the country and in changing its narratives.

He also said that only Africans can bring about the desired change.

Macron, who stated this when he visited the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, said: “Politics is important, be involved. Politics is important because it is a tool to change the society.”

The French President was accompanied by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, at the event tagged “Celebrate African Culture.”

The event also had in attendance, other dignitaries including, Wole Soyinka, lawmakers, Nollywood stars, filmmakers, critics, musicians, among others.