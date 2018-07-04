Fraud in Amnesty Office: 747 fake students uncovered

There are strong indications that the deployment of students to some universities in the country, under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, was fraught with alleged fraud. Specifically, New Telegraph gathered that the alleged fraud was perpetrated during the 2017/2018 academic session wherein the Amnesty Office had claimed that it deployed a total of 1,061 delegates to undertake various courses in 10 universities in the country.

However, sources from the Amnesty Office told this newspaper yesterday that the shocking discovery was made upon investigations into allegations of fraud that bedevilled the previous leadership of the office.

According to sources, upon assumption of office, and determined to run a transparent and accountable programme, the Coordinator of the Presidential initiative, Prof. Quaker Dokubo, set up probe committees to undertake holistic review and assessment of all sectors. The report on the deployment of students had revealed that, out of 1,061 delegates purported to have been captured in the 2017/2018 session; only 314 were found in the database of Presidential Amnesty Programme. “Investigations have revealed that the 2017/2018 academic session deployment of Amnesty Beneficiaries to Nigerian Universities was clouded with massive fraud and irregularities,” one of the sources said in confidence.

Another source, who spoke in similar vein said: “During the most recent deployment of Amnesty Beneficiaries to Nigerian Universities, 1,061 delegates were deployed to 10 universities and the committee set up to review this, was to, amongst other things, find out how the 1,061 students were deployed to the various institutions, whether they are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), whether their deployment followed due process and any other information that will assist the office.

“The revelation uncovered by this committee was alarming as out of a total of 1,061 delegates/ students that were deployed to 10 universities, only 314 delegates/ students were found in the database of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

Continuing, the source said: “The committee discovered that a former department head in the office during the handover process by the former Coordinator of the programme, Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), was compiling names of vulnerable youths and sending them to universities without following due process.”