Fresh strike threatens varsities

NLC: No end to industrial action unless…

Barring last-minute change of mind, strong indications have emerged that the non-academic workers of nation’s public universities are set to resume the strike they suspended in March this year.

The workers, comprising members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) are billed to hold National Executive Council Meeting tomorrow to appraise the failure of the Federal Government to honour the contents of their agreement, more than 14 weeks after they both willingly signed.

The unions had on March 15 suspended the indefinite strike following the promise of the government to implement the contents of the agreement reached with them.

Speaking on the development, the National Public Relations Officer of SSANU, Comrade Abdussobur Abdulsalaam, described as disheartening the Federal Government attitude towards non-teaching staffers of universities, saying the government is not only insincere but also very irresponsible for ignoring the agreements willingly signed by its represenatives.

He expressed regret that apart from not honouring agreement, the government through the universities had also failed to obey court order, especially on the “illegal” disengagement of the staff school workers.

He said; “Our members in the staff schools are still out of jobs. As we speak, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife is about to implement the disengagement of the staff in the University Staff School which is in gross contravention of the court ruling of the National Industrial Court of December 5, 2016 and also in gross contravention of our agreement that was signed in February this year.”

Salaam said government has failed the unions again and as such “we may be forced to take some critical decisions.”

Also speaking, the National President of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, said the three unions would be at the NEC meeting tomorrow and that the meeting would decide whether to resume the suspended strike or to consider other options.

A short text message sent to New Telegraph by Adeyemi reads in part; “NASU, SSANU and NAAT will be at the meeting slated for tomorrow. The meeting will decide whether or not, to resume the suspended strike. Issues in disputes not yet resolved.”

Meanwhile, worried by the development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in its solidarity with the university workers’ unions, has said that as long as the Federal Government keeps reneging on agreements willingly entered into with aggrieved labour unions, industrial actions would continue to have a field day in the country.

Speaking with New Telegraph, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, noted that the norm of reneging on a collective bargaining agreement, was a negative action that would continue to spark industrial disharmony.

He explained that based on International Labour Laws backed up with two conventions, the NLC could only continue to insist on the use of collective bargaining to try and resolve all labour disputes between workers and their employer.

He said the agitation by workers in the education sector years ago had given birth to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to save the sector from total collapse, saying where all avenues had been explored and without solution in sight, workers have no other option than to down tools.

He said: “In the education sector there have been series of issues and challenges particularly in respect to the funding of the educational system.

“The use of collective bargaining to resolve labour disputes is an international standard backed by two conventions; Convention 87 and Convention 1950 that try to encourage collective bargaining because in every trade dispute, there should be a discussion by the social partners, either bipartite or tripartite to resolve those issues and the outcome is usually documented in a collective bargaining agreement.

“You cannot reach an agreement without documenting them and once you document them, it is supposed to be implemented because you then create issue of getting the confidence of both parties. It has been an issue for quite some time, where employers particularly government in this case, signed agreements willingly with timelines that are supposed to be implemented and the issue will not receive any attention until probably the eve of the expiration of the date of the validity of the agreement.

“This is not good for our industrial relations system. This has actually caused a lot of strikes and disruptions and therefore, the unions will have to resort to strike as the last option to try to enforce an agreement that is fully entered.

“This is not the tradition, this is not what the law prescribes and this is not a standard that we must continue to support and therefore, we at the NLC will continue to insist that agreements are sacrosanct, those agreements must be respected and whatever it takes to support those unions, we will try to enforce those agreements or give life to those agreements is something that we will continue to do.”

It would be recalled that before the workers suspended the strike in March, the Federal Government agreed to source for a total of N8 billion to pay the striking workers including those academic staffers who are left out at the University of Ilorin and University of Nigeria, Nsukka for the earned allowances payment.

Abdulsalaam said; “But as I speak to you, the government has already paid those academic staff, leaving out the ‘main people’ that they had an agreement with,”

“You can be sure that if by the time we have our NEC meeting and nothing has been done, the unions will go every length to ensure that government respects its agreements. An agreement freely entered into must binding and that is our position.”