Give D’Tigers same support as Eagles – Diogu

Captain of the country’s basketball team, D’Tigers, Ike Diogu, has called on Nigerians to give the team same support as they have been giving the football national team, the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles, just returned from the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, and over the years, have been enjoying preferential treatment compared to other sports in the country, both in terms of support from the Federal Government and the fans.

Speaking ahead of the team’s next round of the qualifiers for the FIBA 2019 World Cup in China, after defeating Uganda, Rwanda and Mali, in the series that took place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Diogu said the D’Tigers had what it takes to make the country proud.

The 2015 African Champions won all of their three games played in Nigeria finishing top in Group B with an unbeaten record.

Ahead of their impending second round qualifying campaign showdown, the Sichuan Blue Whales ace urged everyone to support the team with the same level of passion they do for the Super Eagles.

“We just need everybody’s support. For me personally, I’d like to see the country support us just like they do for the Super Eagles,” he said.

“We also have a very good chance to do a great thing at the World Cup; we really want to make Nigeria proud and we are already in the process of doing so qualifying for the next round of the African zone’s qualifiers.

“If there’s one thing I would urge, I would like more of the country to support us because we are doing our best to make you guys proud. And I think you guys will be very pleased with what you see when we do qualify for the world championship.”