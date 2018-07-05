Globacom sends 5 more subscribers to Russia

Globacom has sent off another set of five subscribers to Russias as part of its on-going consumer-loyalty promotion tagged ‘Go Russia’.

According to a statement from Globacom, the lucky winners departed for Russia on Saturday after a send-off ceremony held at the Mike Adenuga Headquarters of Globacom, Lagos. They are Aseruoma Aworiwo from Delta State, Ajayi Odunayo from Oyo State, Ojokojo Paul from Delta State, Izuchukwu Kizito from Enugu State and Oladele Adetokunbo from Osun State.

The new set of five winners make a total 17 winners, who have so far gone on the all-expenses paid trip to Russia out of the 22 lucky winners that will eventually benefit from the promo. The company added that 12 subscribers have returned from Russia after visits to different monuments, tourist attractions and historical sites where they were treated to delightful experiences in Russia.

Speaking at the send forth ceremony, Globacom’s Coordinator, Enterprise Group, Mr Eric Uwaoma, said the promo was designed to show appreciation to Glo’s subscribers for their loyalty to the network. Uwaoma congratulated the winners while he commended them for being loyal to the network over the years.

He also advised them to represent Nigeria and the Glo brand well in the east European nation. According to him, every customer on the network has chances of emerging as winner in the promo by using N3,000 on Voice calls or a minimum of N5, 000 on Voice and Data to qualify for the draw.

Meanwhile, the winners have commended Globacom for introducing the promo. A visibly elated Oluseyi Adetokunbo, an Analyst in Microfinance Bank said, “I was excited when I received the call, but my colleagues said it was a scam. Now I can confirm to them that it is real.”

Another winner, Aseruoma Glory Aworiwo, according to the statement, declared, “I did not believe when I got a call from Glo to inform me that I won. It was until I got to the Glo outlet on Warri-Sapele Road that I realised it was true.