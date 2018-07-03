Grassroots deserve better representation – Obaseki

Engr. Elvis Obaseki is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State. In this interview, he speaks on his ambition to represent Oredo West constituency in the State House of Assembly come 2019 and several other issues. CAJETAN MMUTA reports

You are an engineer and Nollywood actor, why are you delving into politics?

I realised at a point in my life that one cannot sit by the sideline anymore and run commentaries when one can get involved and change the narratives. The Nigerian political system needs more of credible participation not because you want to go and amass wealth but because you want to go for service. And I can tell you that a society that is well served will be a more secured society. It will be a society that everybody will truly be his brother’s keeper. If everything is working in a society you will not have a need for ten houses. If everything is working in a society you will not have a need for even two cars and you will not have a need for two phones. If you go out of this country you hardly see even the middle class especially in developed countries where the middle class really works and works well, you can’t have a middle-class man who needs two phones or is having more than a car because the system runs well.

What you are saying in essence is that the system is not working and probably you have the vision to change the old narrative. Now, what platform are you using to make this happen and which position are you going to contest for?

Okay, at least we have to start from where one can be of huge benefit to the people and where your ear will be a lot accessible for the people. I have looked at it and said okay let me come back and start at the grassroots. I am seeking for a seat in the State House of Assembly to represent the west end of Oredo, and not only that; there are so many things that are at that level, people might not understand, politics is a grassroots thing. The governor of Edo State might never have an opportunity to meet the man in Ekpoma on the street but the representative of Esan West can easily be accessed, and if he goes home the opportunity for the electorate to walk up to him is there unhindered, and their problems, he can take to Benin for solutions. That’s one of the reasons that propelled me to aspire to represent my people at the State House of Assembly; I want to come back home, to give the services, experience and exposure I have garnered over the years and see how I can impact on the lives of my people.

You share the same family background with the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki…

For the records, I was not part of the governor’s campaign as I am in PDP, and have never been in the All Progressives Congress (APC). I also have never being a supporter of the Adams Oshiomhole’s style of politics. I still feel that it is not about serving a few but serving a general interest. I respect the governor as an elder brother, a senior Edo citizen and for the office he occupies, but I could not have been behind an APC candidate. I have remained PDP since inception. I can say I pride myself as one of the few who have never left the party for one day.

What is the new blood you want to inject into the legislative arm of Edo State if given the mandate and what are other things you think would be of great benefit to the people of Oredo West constituency?

Firstly, I feel sad that Edo State House of Assembly seems not to be in tune with the way Nigeria body polity is; I feel so sad that the state House of Assembly voted against her own autonomy. It is like a slave, been offered freedom but still prefers slavery? I asked on what basis because the autonomy does not affect the office of the governor. It is like you saying that the autonomy of the National Assembly affects that of the president of the federal republic or that of the judiciary. No, it makes it easier for you to run with respect to the other.

The state House of Assembly has 24 tickets, the executive has one ticket. That is where things always get muddled up. The state Assembly has 24 tickets and every ticket has its own responsibility. If I get into that office, the first thing I have told myself that I will do is to create a listening ear because political restiveness comes when the led do not have the opportunity to express himself. I will open my doors. It is not about my ambition or my aspiration but about giving the led a better deal. There are so many things that are not in place. The governor cannot be everywhere at every point in time but because you are closer to the people, you know what they want.