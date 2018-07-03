Group inaugurates state, LG coordinators for Atiku in Enugu

The presidential aspiration of Nigeria’s former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar received a boost in Enugu at the weekend following inauguration of state and local government executives of Atiku Leadership Development Initiative (ALDI), a political support group geared towards mobilizing support for the former vice president.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony at Gladys Hotel Enugu, ALDI Director-General, Chief Okey Nwuzor, who also stood in for Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar, the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of ALDI, told the executives to take the message to the grassroots that Atiku’s presidency would make Nigeria work again.

Nwuzor described the former vice president as a patriotic leader, who “is a father of democracy, who understands and respects the rule of law and is coming to wipe tears of millions of Nigerians.”

He said: “I’ll tell you that the youths will be busy, they will be engaged. Our youths are not lazy, our youths work so hard and Atiku believes in them and that with creation of many jobs most of our youths won’t be leaving the country in search of greener pastures. We have everything here, with Atiku Nigeria will work again.”

In his address, the Enugu State coordinator of ALDI, Chukwunonye Okereke expressed delight for the huge attendance at the inauguration of what he called “the foremost leadership platform geared towards the ascendancy of one of the foremost visionary and pragmatic political tactician this country has ever produced-Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

He went on: “I welcome us to the foundation laying in Enugu state of the platform that will help in rescuing Nigeria and Nigerians to purposeful leadership, a leadership that is humane and a leadership that will be principle towards creating an effective balancing in the art of statecraft.”