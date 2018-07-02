GSM technology is 99.7% share of Nigeria’s telecom market

Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) may soon become the only technology for communications in Nigeria, New Telegraph has learnt.

This came as the technology has displaced others such as the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), Fixed wired/wireless and VoIP to gain 99.7 per cent of the market share, according to latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

As at May 2018, subscriptions for voice service on the four GSM networks had risen to 162 million, while Internet subscriptions over the networks have also grown exponentially over the years to reach 103 million.

The all-round growth across the GSM networks continue to translate into misfortune for other technologies, whose subscriptions and market share continue to decline on monthly basis.

The GSM domination has now left the other technologies with 0.1 per cent market share each. As at last February, the duo of Multi-links and Visafone had 217,566 lines connected. However, by May, the figure had plunged to 30,309. Also, connected fixed lines declined to 10, 328 from 12,014 in February.

Just recently, NCC withdrew about 41 million mobile numbers assigned to the defunct DMA operators, which include Starcomms, Zoom Mobile (formerly Reltel), Multi-links, MTS First Wireless, Mobitel Limited, Rainbownet Limited, Odu’a Telecoms Limited, M-Tel and NITEL. The withdrawal, according to NCC, became necessary as they had become disused for over 12 months.

Meanwhile, industry analysts forecast that GSM would soon become the only technology for communications in the country. This, they said, become unavoidable as the odds are against other technologies. Although the CDMA technology was the first to become operative in Nigeria, GSM was the first to have mass market appeal, the first to have a globally unified spectrum (900MHz) and the first to be adopted in most countries around the world.

Speaking with this newspaper on the development, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, said Nigerians have to accept the reality of what has become of the other technologies and look at the values they can derive from the dominating technology. “At this point, we have to look beyond technology and focus on services we are getting and how it affects us. It is obvious that the market share for GSM will soon become 100 per cent because with Visafone now in the hands of MTN, there is no more CDMA in Nigeria,” he said.

Teniola noted that the GSM service providers can still offer the best service with the adoption of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology, which is a 4G mobile communications standard and a convergence of GSM and CDMA technologies. “If we have all the GSM service providers rendering broadband service, that alone will increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1.38 per cent. So, it is not about what technology they are using, but how the people and the country are being served,” he explained.

The ATCON president added, however, that getting to that point requires a lot of investments in fibre by the GSM operators.

On why the fixed line subscriptions are also declining, despite the fact that MTN, 21st Century and IPNX are offering the service, he said the adoption of GSM has dwarfed the growth of other technologies, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa.

According to him, GSM phones are everywhere and easily accessible, but same cannot be said of fixed line phones. “As you know, people want to be able to have access everywhere and that is what GSM offers. This is why fixed lines are used by businesses only,” he said.