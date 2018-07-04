Harvest losses in Nigeria raise corn import to N66.8bn

Nigeria is to import 500,000 tons of maize valued at N66.8billion ($185 million) before the end of the year, as local production declined from 7.3 million tons to 6.8 million tons due to the invasion of army worms, which have devastated some maize farms across the country, leading to huge losses.

Between 2016 and 2017, the country imported 1.05 million tons of maize from Europe, America and Asian countries at five per cent tariff charged by the Federal Government to enable feed millers bring the grain to the country.

Statistics gathered from the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA’s) shipping position revealed that the country imported 400,000 tons of the grain in 2017. Also, 650,000 tons were brought into the country in 2016 to meet domestic and industrial demands.

Last October, the NPA’s shipping position revealed that some 195,443 metric tons of corn where brought to the country through Lagos, Rivers Port, Calabar and Tincan ports.

Also, 269,500 tons and 185,000 tons were imported in November and December, 2017 respectively through the Lagos and Tincan ports.

It would be recalled that last October, Kinatsi discharged 18,500 tons; Zola, 20,000 tons and Nasco Pearl, 18,000 tons at Lagos Port Complex, while 8,444 tons from African Joseph R and 11,500 tons from Estia were offloaded at Tincan Island Port.

Also, at Rivers Port in Port Harcourt, Nasco Pearl and Desert Victory discharged 22,000 tons and 14,999 tons respectively.

Trouble started when the country’s production began to decline from 9,250,000 metric tons in 2011 to 7,500,000 metric tons in 2014 due to invasion of fall armyworms.

Since then, farmers have been sustaining huge losses. Already, an expert has said that the invasion of the worms may cost Nigeria and other countries N1.08 trillion ($3 billion) maize loss between 2017 and 2018.

Dr. Roger Day, sanitary and phytosanitary coordinator at the Center for Agricultural and Biosciences International (CABI) said that as the worms have capacity to develop resistance to pesticides or chemicals.

Besides, he said that the fall armyworm could continue to multiply and become endemic across the continent as the moth has been known to fly distances of up to 1,600 kilometres in 30 hours.

Day explained that the female fall armyworm could lay up to 1,000 eggs at a time and could produce multiple generations very quickly without pause in tropical environments.

It would be recalled in June this year, the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) said that about 50,000 farmers in the country would benefit from a loan scheme to boost maize production

President of the association, Alhaji Bello Abubakar-Funtua, explained during the launch of the loan scheme in Kaduna State that the programme would also boost food production in the country.

He also said that the programme would involve maize farmers from all the six geo-political zones of the country.

The president said that the programme was aimed at boosting the morale of smallholder farmers by empowering them to increase their production capacity.

Abubakar-Funta added the scheme would cover 19 states out of which five states are from the North-West, five states are from the North-Central, four from the North-East, three from the South-West and two states from the South-South.