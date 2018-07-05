Herdsman invades Ogun farm, attacks owner

Doctors are battling to save the life of a middle-aged farmer, Kayode Olutan, after a suspected Fulani herdsman attacked and inflicted severe machete cuts on him. The incident occurred at Kotalawin area of Iwoye-Ketu town in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday evening.

It was learnt that the attack came after an altercation ensued between the two men. A source in the community told our correspondent that the farmer had earlier challenged the herdsman to explain his mission on the farm. According to him, the failure of the assailant to give satisfactory explanation led to the argument.

The herdsman was said to have left the farm only to come back again and attack the farmer with machete, leaving him in his pool of blood. It was learnt that the incident provoked youths of the town who mobilised themselves to launch a reprisal. But the prompt intervention of the traditional ruler of the town, Ooye of Iwoye- Ketu, Oba Joel Ademola Alaye, doused the tension.

The monarch promised to follow the case to a logical conclusion by ensuring the suspect was accordingly punished. He vowed not to allow anybody to truncate the existing peace inw the town under any guise. It was learnt yesterday that the suspect was later apprehended by police operatives from the neighbouring Republic of Benin while the farmer has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.