Heritage Bank partners NEFF on prevention of e-fraud

Heritage Bank Plc. has partnered with the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NEFF) on the prevention of fraud in the Nigerian banking system. MD/CEO of the bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, who said this at the unveiling of the 2017 NEFF annual report in Lagos recently, disclosed that the bank was very proud of successes recorded by the forum.

He said the advent of the forum has positively impacted on banking services in the country. Sekibo, who was represented by Mr. Ike Williams, Executive Director, Services and CIO of Heritage Bank, said financial institutions in the country had exploited these successes to introduce innovative banking products, especially e-products.

He said Heritage Bank would continue to support the forum and advised NEFF not to rest on its oars. The bank’s helmsman also commended Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, the out-going deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as an exceptional leader who made invaluable contributions to the success of the forum.

While unveiling the NEFF 2017 annual report, titled “Tightening the Belt of e-fraud Prevention: A 4 sided approach,” Adelabu noted that in an environment that has witnessed fastpaced growth in both volume and value of electronic transactions, it would not be out of the ordinary if fraud attempts are also on the increase. Adelabu, who was represented by Mrs. Tokunbo Martins, Director of other Financial Institutions Department of the CBN, added that a true test of resilience, security and strength of a payment system is where losses were minimized, and measures taken to learn from those losses to forestall a recurrence. According to him, in the last six years of the forum’s existence, NEFF has consistently acted as a catalyst in the formulation of cohesive and effective fraud and risk management strategies.

In her contribution, Mrs. Christabel Onyejekwe, Executive Director, Technology and Operations, NIBSS, said the organization has been adding value to the ecosystem through the deployment of electronic banking and formulation of measures to monitor fraud. She said NIBSS would continue to collaborate with other stakeholders in the continued effort to reduce e-fraud in the system.