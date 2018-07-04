Honesty, integrity, transparency’ll ensure victory for Buhari in 2019 –Ganduje

Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a true and dedicated nationalist, who had loved Nigeria more than the way he loved himself.

Besides, Ganduje said President Buhari who was an embodiment of honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability and utmost patriotism for genuine national development, would no doubt lead the country to desired destination as “we have in him a true and committed leader.”

He said this at a South-East APC dinner in honour of President Buhari in Owerri, the capital of Imo state where newly elected leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the region were in attendance including other distinguished personalities from the region.

Ganduje said: “Buhari is a symbol of unity. Buhari loves Nigeria more than the way he loves himself. He is too much committed to bringing sustainable development to our dear nation. This dinner in his honour is timely and apt.

“Before our dear President came in, we had a series of bomb attacks all over the North-East. So also in places like Kano, we had terrible experiences.

“There was a time in Kano when 10 police stations were bombed simultaneously. Over 300 people were killed. We can still remember when there were explosives at Kano Central Mosque, where another set of more than 200 were killed by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents. But everything is now history. When President Buhari came in now it is a different story.

“But when Buhari comes on board, things were put in good shape. Buhari is absolutely for Nigeria. If we are looking for economic prosperity for the nation, Buhari is the answer. If we are looking for integrity, Buari is the answer. If we are looking for honesty in the fight against corruption, Buhari is the answer.

“Where are the doubting Thomases who speculated that the party would disintegrate after the Convention? But because of our able President we had a very successful Convention.

“The Convention is a huge success for Nigeria. It is a huge success for democracy. It is a huge success for South-East and a huge success for Imo politics.”