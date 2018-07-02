Honeywell posts N4.426bn FY net earnings

Honeywell Flour Plc has recorded a profit after tax of N4.426 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 as against after tax profit of N4, 304 billion a year earlier, representing a marginal growth of three per cent.

The company in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), however, reported a profit before tax of N4,872 billion from a profit before tax of N5,469 billion.

Revenue grew by 34 per cent to N71.476 billion in 2018 from N53.227 billion in 2017.

The financial results released by the flour miller last Friday, is for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

A breakdown of the statements for third quarter ended December 2017showed that the firm posted profit after tax of N2.8 billion in contrast to N1.3 billion achieved in the same period of 2016.

The company’s revenue grew to 54.7 billion from N38 billion, while the gross profit increased to N12.6 billion from N11 billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2016.

Furthermore, the operating profit stood at N7.1 billion as at December 31, 2017, in contrast to N5.8 billion as at December 31, 2016.

The company recorded revenue of N53.23 billion, up by five per cent compared with N50.88 billion posted in the 2016. Gross profit soared by 191 per cent from N4.36 billion to N12.71 billion.

The company achieved a profit before taxation, of N5.47 billion in 2017 from a loss of N2.869 billion in 2016, while profit after tax stood at N4.304 billion as against a loss of N3.023 billion in 2016. Consequently, the firm declared a dividend of six kobo per ordinary share to the shareholders.