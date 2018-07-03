‘How Nigeria’s economy can benefit from its large population’

As concern continues to grow over Nigeria’s sluggish economic growth even as the country’s population growth rate shows no sign of slowing down, analysts at FSDH Research have suggested measures that can help the nation to leverage on its huge population.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts stated: “Nigeria could unlock the huge benefits inherent in her large population with appropriate policy implementation. Some of the policies include: investment in quality education, healthcare services and establishment of technical centres for skills acquisition. In addition, policy makers and economic managers should create an enabling business environment that would attract investments (both local and foreign) and foster business expansion in order to create jobs.”

According to the experts, while the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) estimated the population of Nigeria to be 194 million in 2016, with an average growth rate of 3.28 per cent between 2012 and 2016, they project that the country’s population may grow to 235 million in 2022, given the average growth rates in the population of the states of the federation between 2012 and 2016.

“This represents an average growth rate of 3.31% between 2016 and 2022. We expect five states to contribute about 26% of the total population in 2022,” the analysts said.

They noted that the growth rate in the economy in the last three years was lower than the population growth rate, warning : “This trend may continue in the next five years unless urgent measures are taken.”

The experts stated: “The latest unemployment rate from the NBS stood at 18.8% as at Q3 2017. If this trend continues, FSDH Research forecasts that a total of 18 million Nigerians will be unemployed by 2022, compared with 15 million unemployed as at Q3 2017.”