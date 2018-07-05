How to curb excessive bleeding during childbirth

The discovery of new carbetocin drug, delivery of more babies by skilled workers and accessing antenatal care (ANC) are some of the measures to prevent unnecessary deaths of women as a result of excessive bleeding during childbirth. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

A new formulation of a drug to prevent excessive bleeding following childbirth could save thousands of women’s lives in low- and lower-middle-income countries including Nigeria.

According to a new study conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with MSD for Mothers and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, heat-stable carbetocin is as safe and effective as oxytocin in preventing postpartum haemorrhage (PPH).

The study findings published last week in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine,’ showed that carbetocin does not require refrigeration and retains its efficacy for at least three years when stored at 30 degrees celsius and 75 per cent relative humidity.

Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “This is a truly encouraging new development that can revolutionise our ability to keep mothers and babies alive.”

Approximately 70 000 women die every year because of post-partum haemorrhage (PPH) – increasing the risk that their babies also die within one month. In Nigeria, the highest incidence of maternal mortality is from PPH.

PPH is often defined as the loss of more than 500 ml or 1,000 ml of blood within the first 24 hours following childrbirth.

Signs and symptoms may initially include: an increased heart rate, feeling faint upon standing, and an increased breath rate. As more blood is lost the women may feel cold, their blood pressure may drop, and they may become restless or unconscious. The condition can occur up to six weeks following delivery.

Currently, WHO recommends oxytocin as the first-choice drug for preventing excessive bleeding after childbirth. Oxytocin, however, must be stored and transported at two to eight degrees Celsius, which is hard to do, in many countries, depriving many women of access to this lifesaving drug. When they can obtain it, the drug may be less effective because of heat exposure.

However, the clinical trial of carbetocin, researchers studied close to 30 000 women who gave birth vaginally in 10 countries: Argentina, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Uganda and the United Kingdom (UK).

“Each woman was randomly given a single injection of either heat-stable carbetocin or oxytocin immediately following the birth of her baby. The study found that both drugs were equally effective at preventing excessive bleeding after birth.”

The development of a drug to prevent PPH that continues to remain effective in hot and humid conditions is very good news for the millions of women who give birth in parts of the world without access to reliable refrigeration,” said Dr. Metin Gülmezoglu, from the Department of Reproductive Health and Research at WHO.

However, WHO would ask its Guideline Development Group to consider whether heat-stable carbetocin should be a recommended drug for the prevention of PPH.

In spite of the availability of oxytoxin, millions of women in Nigeria continue to lose their lives to PPH.

The WHO estimates that 576 women die per 100,000 live births. Also, the discovery of carbetocin has similarly added to the number of drugs that will be available to prevent untimely death for the women who experience PPH.

Over the years, it has been shown that the women that benefit from the use of these medications are those whose delivery are taken by skilled care attendants.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimates that majority of pregnant women in the country, about 60 per cent prefer to deliver at home rather than at health facilities where they can access professional help.

Speaking in similar vein, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL), Bosede Afolabi said the key to tackling PPH was for pregnant mothers to be booked in health facitites that have skilled professionals that can manage heamorrharge during or after child delivery.

Although, many mothers whose previous deliveries had been taken at home or by traditional birth attendants (TBAs) without any complications, may not foresee any danger lurking around subsequent deliveries, she reasoned.

Explaining why some deliveries do not pose any problem, she said the truth is that most women, at least 70 to 80 per cent of women would be delivered normally, saying that it was natural for such to happen to many women. This explains why the babies of some women are delivered safely and conveniently in their homes or on the highway. She noted, “Those 20 to 30 per cent whose child deliveries would develop complications occasioned by eclampsia, PPH, breach presentations of unborn babies, among others should also be anticipated.”

No one knows the birth that might become complicated, Afolabi said, “It’s important that pregnant women must be delivered by skilled health care workers.

On how to prevent PPH, the consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist said it was very important to give oxytoxin, which helps the uterus to contract quickly. It is the first line treatment for PPH when its cause is the uterus not contracting well.

Similarly, the medication plays a role in social bonding, sexual reproduction in both sexes, and during and after childbirth.

Oxytocin is released into the bloodstream as a hormone in response to stretching of the cervix and uterus during labour and with stimulation of the nipples from breastfeeding. This helps with birth, bonding with the baby and milk production.

For proper coordination during delivery, Afolabi said someone must give oxytoxin and if it was not available, ergometrine should be given. Ergometrine also known as ergonovine, is a medication used to cause contractions of the uterus to treat heavy vaginal bleeding after childbirth. It can be used either by mouth, by injection into a muscle, or injection into a vein.

In addition, the new heat-stable carbetocin, which is newly found by researchers, has renewed hope of addressing PPH and preventing unnecessary deaths in women who bleed excessively during or after birth.

Furthermore, Afolabi noted that when women experience PPH, “it was necessary to promptly call for help; let the haematologist in the hospital know.

“Call the obstetrics and gynaecologist as well as the midwives. It may also be important to use the anti-shock garment to stop the bleeding.”

For women suffering from uncontrollable PPH, one method to manage PPH is the use of a non-pneumatic anti-shock garment (NASG). Apart from controlling the bleeding, the NASG could also reverse shock, and stabilise the patient for safe transport to a comprehensive obstetric care facility.

Afolabi recommended that pregnant mothers must be booked for antenatal care (ANC), adding that if their babies were delivered in health facilities, blood products would be available for transfusion in case of incidences of PPH

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that pregnant women should access ANC to reduce risk of stillbirths and pregnancy complications including PPH and eclampsia.

Research has shown that ANC coverage is a success story in Africa, since over two-thirds of pregnant women 69 per cent have at least one ANC contact. However, to achieve the full life-saving potential that ANC promises for women and babies, the WHO recommended four visits providing essential evidence-based interventions throughout the duration of a nine-month pregnancy.