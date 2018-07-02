How we’ll revamp Nigeria’s economy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would run an all-inclusive economic system that would guarantee an open market operation and return a people-focused pricing regime, if it returns to office at federal level in 2019.

The party also promised to reopen the market and encourage economic environment that would grant investors and entrepreneurs affordable credit facilities to favourably compete and thrive. PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this when he received a delegation from a Coalition of Small and Medium Enterprise Owners in his office in Abuja, at the weekend, said the party’s economic blueprint would make a turnaround of the prevailing double digit presently being experienced under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“Our blueprint includes the formulation and implementation of policies that will guarantee single digit commercial lending rates as well as increased local content in all critical sectors. “These will be targeted at boosting economic activities, revamping our industries and reopening the space for massive investment and employment opportunities for millions of Nigerians across all sectors.