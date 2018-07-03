I am not on revenge mission – Fayemi

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the Ekiti State governorship election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured workers in the state that he is not contesting the election to revenge against them.

Fayemi, who gave the assurance yesterday, while speaking at an interactive session with workers in the state at the Labour House in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, said the unfinished business of taking away poverty from the state is the major reason for his coming back.

The APC candidate used the opportunity of the interaction to further apologise to workers and citizens in the state over policies his government implemented when he was governor.

The former governor noted that he had no intention to sack workers in the state if elected as governor, adding that those peddling the rumour are only distracting the workers from the issue of governance.

His words: “I want to tell you workers and the people of the state that I am not on a revenge because nobody has offended me.I never have in my mind that anybody offended me. Once again, I want to apologise to workers and indeed the people of Ekiti for some of our policies will implemented negatively.

“The assessment we did for teachers’ was not for sack or demotion, but to identify gaps in the education sector and improve upon it. That was our intention. At times, you might have a good idea but implemented at a wrong time. Perhaps, on our part, it was not properly communicated. I have learnt my lessons.”

While disclosing that upon assumption of office as governor he will ensure the payment of salaries arrears owed to workers within six months, Fayemi said there would be adequate and genuine communication between the government and the labour unions.

He promised that his administration will place more emphasis and priority on workers welfare,while accusing the present government in the state of abandoning some of the projects he initiated.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State, Comrade Raymond Adesanmi, while presenting the position paper of the union to Fayemi, reiterated that workers in the state will mobilise against any government that failed to pay the backlog of salaries within three months of inception.

He lamented the current condition of workers in the state, adding that they will only support candidate that takes their welfare as priority.