I would’ve dropped him –Rohr

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said he would have dropped his skipper Mikel Obi from the match against Argentina if he knew about the kidnap of his father .

Mikel’s father was kidnapped on match day against the South Americans but the Eagles skipper, who was told four hours to the match, decided to still play the crucial tie.

Mikel incidentally had a great game in the encounter Nigeria lost 2-1 to crash out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr said: “That was a big psychological issue and it did not show in his performance. There is no way I would have fielded him if I knew.

“Mikel is really strong and he deserves huge commendation for his patriotism. He is a true leader. ”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung has condemned the kidnapping of Pa Obi, saying the emotional and psychological trauma caused the player and his father is unimaginable.

The Minister commended the former Chelsea star for his show of patriotism during the match following his courageous display of loyalty to the country despite the sad news of his father’s abduction.

Dalung described Mikel as a brave player who did not allow the sad news to distract him from putting in his best for the country while thanking the Nigerian Police for rescuing the father.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that on the night Mikel Obi was playing for Nigeria, kidnappers decided to emotionally traumatize the young man by kidnapping his father. I can imagine what was going on in his mind while he was playing for the country knowing that his father was unsafe somewhere in the kidnappers’ hideout.

“It is disheartening to know that on the night the players were putting in their best to qualify Nigeria for the second round of the World Cup, evil men had in captivity, the father of one of the team’s greatest players.”

“We salute Mikel Obi for his courage during the game and pray for the father’s quick recovery and stability from the trauma.

“I also thank the Nigerian Police for their quick response to the incident and their prompt rescue of Pa Michael John Obi,” Dalung said.