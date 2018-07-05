Ibadan gunshot victim dies at UCH

A 26-year-old fashion designer, Shefiat Abdulsalam, who was shot during the clash between butchers and police at Bodija, has lost the battle at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, Shefiat’s death has been blamed on lack of funds to carry out surgeries in her spinal cord, womb and breast.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi had given the directive that the butchers should vacate the Bodija abattoir, which has been declared filthy, for the newly-built ultra-modern abattoir built at the Amosun village in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the butchers refused to relocate, citing various reasons as excuse.

Due to the recalcitrant attitude of the people, the security agents were ordered to dislodge them, leading to the shooting. Shefiat was among the four victims that fell to the bullets of the police last Thursday where the melee resulted in burning of a police station at the market. She was initially declared dead, but upon being rushed to a hospital, later refereed to the UCH, she was revived, but the N86,000 x-ray taken revealed that the bullet that hit her on the neck while running away from her shop, affected her spinal cord, one of her breasts and her womb.

Her mother, Ganiyat Abdulsalam, and aunt, Mrs. Moromoke Amoo, had on Monday complained that they had spent about N800,000 on the medication of Shefiat, but were billed another N700,000 for the surgeries.

Unable to raise the money, the family had sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to well-meaning Nigerians and the Oyo State government to help them with the funds but no help came till she gave up the ghost yesterday morning. Breaking the sad news to our correspondent in Ibadan yesterday, Amoo said: “Shefiat has died o, in spite of the almost N800,000 we have spent on her.

We were at a private radio station this morning, yet to seek financial assistance from the public, when later we heard that she has died. She has died for a course she was innocent of. If we had been able to raise the surgery money on time, maybe she would have survived. This is a great agony to our family.”

The remains of Shefiat were packed away from the UCH for burial yesterday evening, amid wailings.