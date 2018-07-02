Ibru to FG: Restructure Nigeria, tackle poverty, corruption

The Chairman of Ikeja Hotel Plc., and former President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Goodie Ibru, has called for the restructuring of the country, saying such would address the high level of corruption in the system, where less than five per cent of the people in government are controlling over 95 per cent of the nation’s wealth.

Besides, as he expressed dismay over the situation in the country, where despite its riches in mineral resources, it has not been able to harness the resources to the overall benefits of the people.

He, however, attributed the failure of the country to convert its abundant mineral resources to wealth to lack of technology and necessary funds or capital to harness the resources under its soil.

But to harness these resources, he insisted that the country needed to partner the developed countries on the development of the resources in order to create wealth for the people, especially the younger generation. Ibru, who disclosed this at the weekend at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, where he spoke on “Wealth Creation: A Practical Experience,” expressed worry over the high level of poverty in the country.