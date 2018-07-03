Illegal oil bunkering sinks FG, IOCs’ $1.5bn revenue forecast

Illegal oil bunkering is milking about $1.5 billion monthly accruable revenues by the Federal Government and international oil companies (IOCs), New Telegraph has learnt.

The menace of oil theft and bunkering, a document of the ministry of petroleum resources sighted by this newspaper showed, remains one of the major issues still bedevilling the industry.

This, an industry source, who released the document said, came as the Federal Government has gone mute on botched eight month’s target it set to end oil theft and illegal bunkering in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, who had earlier set the target when he was holding sway as both the minister and the group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), declared at a one-day seminar on Security in the Gulf of Guinea, organised by the Gusau Institute in Abuja, over two years ago, that “crude oil theft would be eradicated in the next eight months as the Corporation has put in place measures to check the menace and bring perpetrators to book.”

Over 24 months after this target, checks by this newspaper last weekend showed that the target is botched.

Quoting American Ambassador to Haiti, Michele Sison, the source stated that about 400,000 barrels of oil is stolen daily from Nigeria and transported to other parts of the world. Sison, on the other hand, drew his figures from a from a Chatham House document.

To put some figures to it, it is on record that Nigeria loses about $1.5 billion (over N500,000,000,000) monthly to illegal oil bunkering, the document stated.

“Poverty, occasioned by underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region is a prominent causative factor of oil theft while the resultant effects include; environmental degradation, incentivisation of crime and violence, loss of revenue for the country, loss of profit and man-hour for oil companies and conflict in local communities,” the document added.

“Why oil theft should continue to fester unabated despite the huge amount of money spent by oil companies and the Nigerian government to employ conventional and unconventional security of oil installations, one might wonder.

“What makes it more worrisome is that Nigeria appears to be the only country in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plagued by dizzying heights of illegal oil bunkering.

“Details of this hydra-headed menace may be invisible to the ordinary eye as it has been established that those involved in the despicable act of oil theft actually front for big guns in the Nigerian society and the international oil racket.”

Just recently, groups in the Niger Delta such as the Ijaw National Congress, Niger Delta Civil Society Coalition, Niger Delta Environmental Protection Group, according to the document, had unequivocally accused members of the Joint Task Force (JTF) manning oil installations and the Nigerian Navy of being complicit in oil theft by aiding and abetting criminals who perpetrate the act.

As a counter claim, the Joint Task Force (JTF) dispelled the notion of military culpability vehemently. In a documentary produced by the Defence Headquarters, JTF claimed that members of host communities and militants are the ones who siphon oil and/or connive with oil bunkers to lift oil illegally from Nigeria.

Stating that it is now over two years that Kachikwu promised to end oil bunkering in eight months, the source inquired; “has crude oil theft stopped from the nation’s facilities and territorial waters?”

If not, “how come the Federal Government, NNPC and the IOCs suddenly went dumb on the issue of oil theft and crude oil pipeline tampering? Is this not curious?

“At different times in recent past, figures ranging between 200,000 and 1.200,000 barrels were dangled as the volume of crude oil stolen from Nigeria on daily basis. Contrary to what some people wanted us to believe, the pipeline tampering for illegal refining was just not where the real problem lied. On daily basis, Nigeria still loses over one million barrels to corporate oil thieves. This is the truth that is bitter.”

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has, however, shown commitment to the nip the menace in the bud. The Force said it successfully destroyed some oil barges containing stolen oil products at Adokiakiri community in the Niger Delta some months ago in keeping to its resolve to remain resolute in making oil theft and illegal bunkering unprofitable.

The illegal oil barges and storage facilities were spotted by NAF EC-135 Helicopter during an armed reconnaissance mission on Nov.5, 2017, the NAF said in a document earlier sent to newsmen.

The illegal barges were all destroyed, the NAF said, adding that it remained resolute in making oil theft and illegal bunkering unprofitable for those concerned.

