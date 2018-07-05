INEC: No official can manipulate election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured leadership of political parties that it would continue to maintain its integrity as election managers.

The commission also stated that the nation’s electoral processes have gone beyond the capacity of its officials to manipulate.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly meeting with Chairmen and Secretaries of 68 registered political parties in the country, said it is ludicrous to claim that the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to be used in the conduct of any election could be cloned and Smart Card Readers (SCRs) pre-loaded.

“The card readers are only configured to specific polling units 72 hours or less before an election, set to operate only on election day from 8a.m. and is manually shut down for accreditation after the last person on the queue has voted or automatically by 8p.m.

“In Ekiti State, where we are deploying the enhanced SCRs, this process has not even commenced. It is impossible to pre-load the card readers, let alone do so with cloned PVCs,” Yakubu further explained.

He regretted that there is still fixation in certain quarters that INEC officials are involved in perverting the processes and procedures for partisan considerations.

According to him, INEC is not a political party and has no candidate in any election.

Speaking on the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election, Yakubu said the election would be holding in 2,195 polling units spread across 177 wards in 16 local government areas, adding that 35 political parties have been cleared to contest in the election.

He said INEC has, so far, successfully implemented 12 out of the 14 activities leading to the election.

Yakubu noted that the commission was aware that as the 2019 general elections approach, there will be a lot of interest in INEC “activities for virtuous and malicious reasons,” recalling the outrage over the image of a blank PVC advertised by an offshore company for purchase in the open market.

“We have extracted a commitment from Alibaba.com to stop this unwholesome practice forthwith and will continue to work with the security agencies to track down those responsible for the advert as well as any prospective buyers of which there are none so far.

“We suspect that many dubious enterprises will keep trying openly and in the dark web. We have anticipated these challenges and we are far ahead of the mischief-makers.

“Our security source codes are not only robust, but continuously enhanced. We wish to reassure Nigerians that our sensitive and non-sensitive materials, processes and procedures are secure,” he assured.

The INEC chairman called for support of political parties, especially in areas of voter education and sensitisation.

Out of 136 associations seeking registration, Yakubu disclosed that 74 have failed the initial assessment of the suitability of their names and logos while 62 have passed the initial assessment.

He added that nine associations have undergone verification of their offices and proposed leadership while 16 are either awaiting for verification or yet to supply supporting documents.