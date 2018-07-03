Infinity Trust posts 41% H12018 PAT growth

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank (ITMB) Plc has recorded 40.76 per cent increase in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2018.

According to a notice from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the statement of financial position as at the period under review showed profit after tax grew to N141.006 million in 2018 as against N100.172 million recorded a year earlier, indicating an increase of 40.76 per cent.

The company’s profit before tax leaped by 34.77 per cent from N111.302 million in 2017 to N150.006 million recorded in 2018.

The firm’s revenue grew to N461.303 million in contrast to N406.016 million during the comparable period of 2017, accounting for a growth of13.62 per cent.

Infinity Trust recorded 1.242 per cent increase in profit after tax for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

The statement of financial position as at the period under review showed profit after tax grew to N58.937 million in 2018 as against N58.216 million recorded a year earlier, indicating an increase of 1.24 per cent.

Equally, the company’s profit before tax leaped by 0.11 per cent from N65.411 million in 2017 to N65.486 million recorded in 2018.

However, its revenue grew to N215.259 million in contrast to N205.760 million during the comparable period of 2017, accounting for a growth of 4.62 per cent.

According to the management, the lender achieved a profit before taxation (PBT) of N260.922 million.

Gross earnings grew by 2.5 per cent from N861 million in 2016 to N883million in 2017, while the ever increasing cost of doing business contributed to total operating expenses, increasing by 6.6 per cent from N491million in 2016 to N523 million in 2017.

“We have remained versatile in driving the business operations and strategy, which has led to the increase in our loan portfolio growing from N2.417 billion in 2016 to N3.104 billion in 2017, an increase of 28 per cent. The pursuit of government in financing its budget led to increased domestic borrowing that saw treasury bill rates skyrocketing during the year,” said the lender.

“This led to decrease in deposits as customers preferred the high yielding treasury bills to savings and other deposit accounts. We also grew our on-lending/refinancing funds by 53 per cent from N676 million in 2016 to N1.03 billion in 2017. Total assets also grew from by 1.25 per cent to N8.1 billion in 2017, while shareholders funds grew by 1.75 per cent to N5.8billion.

“In line with our objective of maximizing and increasing wealth to our stakeholders and growing the business, we proposed a final dividend of 2 kobo for every ordinary share held. This represents 50 per cent of the profit after deducting tax and preference shares fixed dividend.”