Insecurity: Gani Adams asks S’West govs to convene security summit

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, has asked governors and leaders of the South-West to urgently convene a security summit to prevent a breakdown of security in the zone.

In a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, Adams bemoaned the spate of killings and kidnaps in the country, stating that blood thirsty maniacs are on the rampage, killing and maiming innocent Nigerians.

“The insecurity in the land is reaching an alarming peak. In some sections of the country, it is no longer ‘breaking news’ that marauders kill farmers at will. Although the government has promised to check the rampaging lunatics, Nigerians are still not convinced of a decisive clampdown on these killers.

“When I was installed as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland by His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on January 13, 2018, I vowed that I would do everything to project the image and protect the name of Yorubaland.

“Sadly, my zeal to protect Yorubaland and the will of millions of Yoruba to defend their fatherland is being tested with the invasion of some parts of our land by these killers.

“I find it difficult to comprehend this open insult that some killers, whose kinsmen live in our villages, towns, and cities, will invade Yorubaland at will, kidnap, rape and, in some bizarre situations, kill some of our sons and daughters.”

He noted that the borders of Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Kogi states are becoming too hot for indigenes as many people have been kidnapped, leading to soldiers going after these killers deep inside the forest.

“I ask, if we allow killings of innocent farmers and destruction of farmlands in any part of Yorubaland to continue, where is our determination to defend the Yoruba society, values and territory?

“Obviously, our silence is being misconstrued for foolishness. Are we going to wait for this type of barbaric killing to happen before we rise against this evil in Yorubaland? Time to check this madness is now.

“We cannot continue to expose the flanks of Yoruba societies and communities to incursions and attacks because we have enough hunters, traditionalists, farmers and ancestral security outfits to commence the maximum protection of all parts of Yorubaland.

“Therefore,I urge to urgently liaise with Executives in Yorubaland to convene a South-West Security Summit to be held in one of the state capitals. The meeting will involve, among others, traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders, farmers, businessmen, herders and security agents in the region,” Adams said.