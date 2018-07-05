Insecurity: Senate adopts National Security Summit Report

… calls for overhaul of Nigeria’s security infrastructure

The Senate, yesterday, considered and adopted the report of its Ad hoc Committee on the Review of the current security infrastructure in Nigeria, with 20 resolutions on how to improve on the nation’s security system to be able to tackle the worrisome security challenges in the country.

That came five months after the apex legislative chamber held a national security summit in the nation’s political capital, Abuja, where the security chiefs and other relevant stakeholders gathered to critically examine and proffer solutions to the menacing security developments in the country.

The Senate held a two-day security summit in Thursday 8th and Monday 12th February, 2018, following the adoption of the report of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Review of the Security Infrastructure in Nigeria, consequent upon three motions of urgent public importance and the concerns raised by the Senate on the increasing spate, dimension and intensity of insecurity in many parts of the country. T

he report was presented by the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee and Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), who noted that the summit holistically discussed the security problems in the country, with far reaching suggestions that informed the recommendations of the Committee. Among other things, the Senate called on the Federal Government to comprehensively overhaul and strengthen the country’s security infrastructure, stressing that the nation’s political structure should form a major factor in the review.

To this effect, the apex chamber, observed that managing national security required an enlightened and constructive approach involving all arms and levels of government, as well as major inputs of key political influences across the nation.

It recommended that there was the need to isolate current security challenges from political partisanship, narrow political interests and ethno-religious sentiments, warning political office holders and all sources of influence to restrain tendencies to further complicate and worsen the nation’s current challenges. It also urged non-governmental organizations, civil society and socio-cultural groups to explore avenues to engineer wider and substantial national consensus around reducing tensions and stresses, particularly with the advent of actively political/electoral activities.

It recommended that the basic structure in the management of national security should be revisited by the Presidency to address weaknesses in coordination, collaboration and synergy, noting that clear lines of authority should be identified, and officers and persons trusted with responsibility for national security should be held accountable.