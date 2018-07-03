Insecurity: Tambuwal’s memo to Nigerians

Truth be told, Nigeria is presently suffering from ineffective leadership at the various levels of government, but that of the Federal Government takes the lion’s share. The Federal Government, who occupies the driver’s seat in our collective effort at building an egalitarian society where protection of lives and properties should be a primary responsibility, has simply gone to sleep. The last one week has been one loaded with commentaries by concerned Nigerians trying to add their voices in condemning what has become a recurring decimal in the past few years. Nigeria, though not at war with her neighbours, has become a hotbed for bloodbath, bloodletting and internecine killings in a manner that puts a big question mark on the capacity of our security agencies to respond adequately to the challenge.

Worried by the present state of insecurity, miffed by the blame game that has become the second nature of this Buhari-led administration, disturbed by the growing trend of these senseless killings, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal raised certain posers to prevail on the Federal Government to wear its thinking cap. First, he admonished the Federal Government to accept failure for its present unworkable security architecture, which has consistently exposed huge gaps when confronted with crisis situation. Secondly, he queried the present security architecture as being fraught with problems, becoming as it were, inadequate to contend with the present sophistication of crimes and criminalities in the last three years. Thirdly, he called on the Federal Government to look inwards by introducing community policing or state police that would help to fill up the missing links in the present security framework in order to make it more responsive and pro-active on issues of insecurity. Fourthly, he admonished the media to apply sense of national patriotism in reporting occurrences in order to promote national integration, cohesion and unity.

Tambuwal’s exhortation is coming at a time that state governors are becoming increasingly helpless in their respective domains on issues of insecurity. The present unitary command structure of the security agencies makes state governors mere pawns in the hands of security chiefs especially when a governor is blessed with the misfortune of having an unfriendly Police Commissioner. The present structure is such that makes the almighty Abuja the sole determinant of what goes on in the states on security matters, with enormous powers vested on the Inspector-General of Police, leaving the governors utterly helpless.

The frustrations of a supposed Chief Security Officer, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, made him to simply resign to fate, declaring his incapacitation to give orders while armed bandits have been pummelling his state with reckless abandon. It is true that they answer the name; Chief Security Officer of their respective states, but they cannot give orders or directives to the Commissioners of Police. They work at the mercy of the Commissioners of Police and God forbids if you were confronted with an unfriendly Commissioner of Police. This present skewed structure is what the Sokoto State Governor is recommending for change. Aside from the need to seek a holistic review of the command structure, Tambuwal is also calling on the Federal Government to rejig, review and overhaul the security agencies both in terms of personnel and capacity in order to live up to the challenges of combating crimes and criminalities. According to him, the sophistication of crimes has made it compelling for security agencies to bury old and obsolete ways of doing things, and embrace modern approaches to contend with the dynamics of modern policing, which places emphasis on intelligence gathering to nip potential crisis in the bud.

The idea of a State Police is one that has become auspicious at this present time with growing crises, crimes, criminalities, armed banditry and insurgencies that have continued to threaten the very foundation of our collective sufferance. In order to promote national unity and integration, and sustain the dreams of our heroes past, the media must deploy sense of patriotism in their reportage. Doing so, he reasoned, the nation would be able to nurture her dreams, fulfil her aspirations and sustain her national objectives. He added that a sense of nationalism should fire the adrenaline of all Nigerians both in public and private discourse, in order to sustain a national narrative that dwells more on our strengths, capacities and less on our inadequacies. The media as the fourth estate of the realm has a more compelling role to play in nation building. The quality and veracity of reports play an important role in sharpening public discourse and the narrative of strengthening national integration.

Having been a Speaker of the House of Representatives and having interacted with all categories of persons drawn from all the 360 Federal Constituencies, he understands the intricate logic of the Nigerian federation, its several configurations; and delicate balance and the need to pull all the centripetal and centrifugal forces together to build bridges of understanding across the land. Tambuwal is not one given to frivolous talk. He often dissects issues with a sense of patriotism and nationalism, and tries to put the interest of the country far and above any personal interest. With the growing insensitivity in the country, his call for State Police has become apparently apposite.

Following the growing rate of incessant killings and destruction of lives and properties, Tambuwal believes that the Buhari-led Federal Government has fallen short of its responsibility. According to him, the life of one Nigerian should matter to any government let alone allowing several scores to be slaughtered with perfunctory ease as if there were no security. The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives of her citizenry and creating an environment that is safe and secure as they pursue their legitimate individual and collective enterprise. Once government appears helpless, the people will resign to fate, lawlessness will set in and a state of anomie becomes manifest.

Tambuwal was not just speaking as a concerned Nigerian; but also as a Chief Executive of a state that has witnessed tremendous and deliberate interventions in its security architecture to contend with all manner of criminalities in the state. One of his methodical approaches was to create platforms to engage youths in the area of agriculture and education as a way to take their minds off the lure of crimes and criminalities. According to him, if the youth do not see hope in their future, they become easy to recruit into all manner of crimes and cult groups. The responsibility of government therefore is to continuously engage the youth by helping them to develop skills in key areas and exploiting their God-given potentials in readiness for work. This is one of the reasons why Governor Tambuwal puts education as his cardinal objective in creating a knowledge-driven society with emphasis on training, capacity building, human capital development and empowerment.

In a knowledge-driven world where attention has shifted away from traditional methods of carrying out security engagements, the need to imbibe modern techniques in combating crimes, build synergy amongst security agencies, create platforms to continue to engage, and use the locals to be part of any security architecture has become tellingly instructive. There has to be a sense of collective responsibility in setting the right approaches to confront security challenges. The people must buy into any security measure put in place to achieve desired results. They must be consulted in the process of seeking for ways and measures to erect any security architecture to contend with growing cases of insecurity in the land. A stitch in time saves nine. The earlier the Federal Government swallowed the phlegm of Tambuwal’s exhortations for improved security service delivery, the better it will be in our shared commitment to promote unity in diversity, sustain national integration and cement national cohesion. The present mutual suspicion as a result of skewed federal appointment of Service Chiefs is bile in the dish.