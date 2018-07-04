Issues as Reps begin final session of 8th Assembly

PHILIP NYAM reports on issues expected to top deliberations as the House of Representatives commence last session of the 8th Assembly

After a three-week break, marking the end of the third session of the 8th National Assembly, the House of Representatives reconvened in plenary on Tuesday amidst daunting challenges in the polity. Prior before the break, the House of Representatives and Senate had passed the 2018 appropriation bill, which has since been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. In spite of the passage of the bill, there are several issues, which the House could not resolve before embarking on the end of session break.

As they resume today to start a new legislative year, some of the knotty issues include the endless killing of Nigerians by suspected herdsmen, particularly the recent pogrom in some communities in Plateau state, the $1 billion Boko Haram fund, NGOs Regulatory Bill and the contentious bill for an act to establish a regulatory framework for the water sector in Nigeria amongst others.

Herdsmen killings

The renewed killings of farmers and sacking of communities by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, Taraba and Southern Kaduna will be in the front burner as most lawmakers are gearing to confront the Federal Government on the issue.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who paid a sympathy visit to government, people and victims of herdsmen attacks in Plateau State gave the hint that the lower chamber would discuss the matter as soon as they reconvene in plenary. At least, not less than 200 people were killed in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state in an attack that is unprecedented in the history of crises in the state.

While addressing IDPs, the speaker said: “I know that in difficult moments like this when you are dealing with tragedies that involve collective loss it is always difficult to cope in the sense that in most cases bereavement has been individualised. People tend to deal with the bereavement on individual basis but this is something that involves collective loss, not only to the people of Plateau State, but across Nigeria as a whole. I know that the wounds will still be fresh and deep, because tragedies of this scale leave scars.”

“When events like these happen, the tendency is to ask, what the government is doing about it? I had cause to have an interphase with the President, in company of the Senate President, and he has assured that the affected communities will be rebuilt. He has even directed NEMA to take census of what has happened and present the implication to him for approval. He also talked about looking at the security architecture to see what can be done in order to ensure that we do not have a repeat of this type of tragedy.”

He further warned of the grave danger which unchecked violence portends for Nigeria and restated the commitment of the House to working seamlessly with the Executive to combat insecurity, while using legislative tools such as appropriation to ensure adequate funding for security agencies.

Before the sympathy visit to Plateau, Speaker Dogara and Senate President Bukola Saraki had held a meeting with President Buhari over the killings; and announced after the meeting that the president was planning a reorganisation of the nation’s security architecture to address ongoing security challenges in parts of the country.

This incidence has drawn the ire of most lawmakers, some of whom have berated the Federal Government for not doing enough to end the criminal activities of the herdsmen. With the resurgence of killings by the herdsmen in Plateau, Benue and other states, the Federal Government has proposed the establishment of cattle colonies.

But, most lawmakers have rejected the proposal, which is one of the motions that is expected to be deliberated on the floor of the lower chamber today.

$1bn Boko Haram fund:

The approval by the National Economic Council (NEC) for the Federal Government to withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to tackle Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East zone is another issue that will be raised for deliberations in the House of Representatives.

Before the House went on break, the lawmakers were visibly divided over the withdrawal of the money. While some lawmakers had kicked against the approval, leader of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, declared that the National Assembly had no legal authority to query state governments on how they chose to spend their money. Gbajabiamila had explained that the authority to query the expenditure of states reside in the state Houses of Assembly.

He also noted that so long as the legality or otherwise of the controversial ECA is yet to be decided by the courts, it will remain in operation as property of the three tiers of government. The House leader had argued that if states, being co-owners of the ECA, decided that their share should be used to prosecute the war against Boko Haram, it is not within the powers of the National Assembly to question them.

He said: “The National Assembly only has power of appropriation over funds belonging to the Federal Government. The ECA does not belong to the Federal Government but to the three tiers of government. The National Assembly cannot query how the states decide to spend their money. The only institution that can query this is the state Assembly.”

The explanation, notwithstanding, the opposition seems not to be leaving the matter to lie low and is threatening to reject the decision of the state governors. Chairman of the House committee on public accounts, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, (APC, Rivers), described the action as an act of insincerity on the part of the Federal Government.

He said: “I see the approval as a pretense by the Federal Government to be seen to carry everybody along. That was the sole purpose of that meeting. It was predetermined. NEC has no authority over funds accruable to the Federal Government, just as Federal Government has no control over funds that are accruable to the states. The executive arm both at the national and state levels lack power of the purse.”

Expectedly, the report of the committee on finance on the matter will be presented to the plenary on resumption and it will be hotly contested on the floor of the House, but whether the legislature can stop the executive from withdrawing the money is another issue.

NGO bill:

Although, there are many reports being expected by the House, the most pressing is the controversial Non-governmental Organisations (NGO) Regulatory Commission (establishment) Bill, 2016. The bill, amongst other things, seeks to allow the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), every two years, to renew or review the registration of NGOs, CSOs under the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1992.

It also seeks to place upon the Federal Ministry of Interior, the regulatory power to approve any project to be carried out in the country, either by local NGOs or international donors.

But, the bill has received a lot of bashing from a cross section of Nigerians and groups especially the civil society organisations. At the public hearing conducted in December, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev (Dr.) Matthew Hassan Kukah led other groups and individuals in calling for the withdrawal of the bill.

Other groups that rejected the proposed law at the public hearing include the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Amnesty International, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), the Social Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) amongst others. Against this backdrop, all eyes are on the House to see whether it would heed the call by Nigerians to jettison the bill.

Water ways bill:

The Buhari administration’s waterways bill, which has caused division amongst members of the National Assembly along sectional lines will rear its ugly head in the lower chamber in the next three weeks. The bill, which seeks to concentrate the control of water resources in the hands of the Federal Government, has generated a lot of controversy within the polity as the opposition is accusing the government of subtle attempts to corner lands for herdsmen. According to those opposed to the bill; if passed into law, would further centralise power and the nation’s resources. This, they pointed out, would counter the current move towards devolution of powers, which is currently skewed in favour of the Federal Government.

It is titled: ‘A Bill for An Act to Establish a Regulatory Framework for the Water Resources Sector in Nigeria, Provide for the Equitable and Sustainable Redevelopment, Management, Use and Conservation of Nigeria’s Surface Water and Groundwater Resources and for Related Matter.’

The summary of the bill reads, “This Act repeals the Water Resources Act, Cap W2 LFN 2004; River Basin Development Act Cap R9 LFN 2004; Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (Establishment) Act, Cap N110A, LFN, 2004; NationaI Water Resources lnstitute Act Cap N83 LFN 2004; and establishes the National Council on Water Resources, Nigeria Water Resources Regulatory Commission, River Basin Development Authorities, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, and the National Water Resources Institute.”

The proposed bodies, if established, will “provide for the regulation, equitable and sustainable development, management, use and conservation of Nigeria’s surface water and groundwater resources.”

The House would surely complete work on this bill before the end of the 8th Assembly because of the contentious nature of the proposal. Perhaps, in the next three weeks, the shape of what to expect in the final lap of the 8th House would emanate. With the nation heading towards election, many other issues may crop up.