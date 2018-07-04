JAMB’s 2018 Policy Meeting: Matters arising

As they say, seeing is believing. I never could have imagined the level of democratic culture that informs JAMB decision- making process if I had not been opportune to attend the Board’s 2018 policy meeting, which held at the Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan in Osun State.

According to reports, it was the very first time JAMB would be holding its policy meeting down South. Every institution of higher learning answerable to JAMB on the question of admission was represented and decisions were taken by voice votes. Objections to decisions that appear even popular were entertained and practically every decision taken was ironed out to the satisfaction of all. In the few instances where not everyone was pleased, the minority had their say while the majority had their way.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, was brutally frank and even-handed in his conduct of proceedings. He called a spade a spade in a straight forward but jovial and jocular manner that was not offensive but added relief and made the atmosphere lively. But he kept referring to the general misconception about admission cut-off marks as if it was deliberately invented by the media. To be sure, the question of admission cut-off marks is vexed on three points.

One is who fixes the cut-off marks. The general misconception is that JAMB unilaterally does. The truth of the matter, however, is that the individual institution determines its own cut-off marks, which it then presents to JAMB for ratification. Second is how cut-off marks are arrived at. The various institutions apply different parameters to arrive at their cut off marks. The popularity of institutions or traffic of candidates is one of such parameters.

Schools that are in high demand are wont to have high cut-off marks vis-a-vis those which struggle to attract candidates. Naturally, universities have higher cut-off marks than polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of education, etc. Even among universities, there are levels. Private universities and state-owned universities differ from federal universities. Then, there is the vexed issue of what constitutes cut-off marks. Just as they differ from school to school, the parameters used or how cut-off marks are arrived at different from one school to another.

On the whole, a combination of a few or all of the underlisted constitute cutoff mark: minimum UTME score or direct entry grades; post-UTME score (for those who insist on it); grading of senior school certificate grades (for those who do) and practical scores or interview.

A JAMB condition, however, is that the percentage allotted to UTME score must not be less than 50 per cent of total score. And no school is allowed to admit a candidate whose UTME score is less than the minimum prescribed score by the school concerned. This last condition has been the sore point not only in JAMB/institutions’ relationship but also in public perception of the admission policy.

Firstgeneration universities usually ensure they fix their least UTME score at not less than 200 over 400. Problems, however, will arise when they do not have enough candidates meeting the cut-off marks, forcing them to go back to JAMB to have it lowered. While it is safer for schools to lower their cut-off marks to prepare for such eventuality, public perception and ego always come in the way. No school worth its salt wants to be seen as admitting students with “ridiculously” low score. But if what I heard at the Gbongan JAMB policy meeting is anything to go by, many of our institutions admit students with cut-off marks they will not be proud to admit openly.

Oloyede harped on the fact that when a school fixes a very low cut-off mark, it only means the minimum and not that everyone gets admitted with such score. And since no school will be allowed to admit any candidate with a lower UTME than that fixed by the institution itself, it is better to err on the side of caution by not fixing too high a cut-off mark. Apart from cut-off mark, another issue that generated interest was closing time for admission.

The polytechnics, colleges of education, etc. kicked against ending admission same time as the universities – and their reason was quite understandable in that they could not compete on equal footing with the universities. It is only after admission has closed in the universities that many candidates settle for the less-fancied schools. Examination malpractice is reducing, thanks to a combination of proactive and stern measures by the Board.

The physically-challenged will soon have concessions made to them across board. Some schools apply such policy at the moment.

After it was suggested to cut across, Oloyede direct that a position paper be presented on it at next year’s policy meeting. Candidates offered admission have one week to accept or reject the offer. This is to discourage a situation where candidates hold on to an offer while searching for a more “lucrative” one, thus clogging the admission process.

The Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), while not totally taking away discretion from school authorities, now makes it imperative that such discretionary powers cannot now be hidden from JAMB or be done under the table. Full disclosure is compelled by the new system.

JAMB is also better able to ensure that “federal character” is maintained even by state and private institutions in a way that is not injurious to their good health. Progress is being made in the deliberate policy aimed at titling science/arts admission in favour of the former at some level. There are 776 higher institutions in the country and the figure of candidates offered admission is climbing steadily.

All the same, there are still too many candidates with no admission space. Interestingly, many of the schools could not fill their quota as a result of dearth of qualified candidates, lack of facilities in the schools concerned, and administrative bottlenecks or errors made by the schools in the admission processes. Oloyede contests the figures often bandied as not a true reflection of qualified candidates chasing admission.

An interesting discovery by JAMB also is that many of those graduating from the universities with the best grades were not even among the best performers in UTME or other admission criteria.

Universities were encouraged to scout and admit more foreign students. Candidates writing UTME from outside the shores of the country would henceforth not be compelled to travel to Nigerian to sit for post-UTME examination. Blind candidates also had a case made for them, especially in Mathematics, where it was generally agreed that they cannot be expected to compete on equal footing with other candidates without such disability. In all, the policy meeting was an eye-opener. JAMB under Oloyede has taken giant strides.

The other day, the Board was in the news for the billions it made and forwarded to the nation’s coffers. Such transparency and accountability is strange in this clime and time. It, however, became the butt of cruel jokes when one of its staff alleged that a snake swallowed N36 million JAMB money in her custody. Trust Nigerians, since then monkeys have reportedly made away with N76 million belonging to the APC senators and kept with their caucus leader!

All said and done, JAMB under Oloyede is making steady progress. If only other agencies were this transparent and forthright! Take, for instance, the NNPC: Since its current leadership took over, the corporation has been accused again and again of playing monkey games with monies that were supposed to accrue to the Federation Account.

The implication is that monies cannot be shared to the three tiers of government and payment of salaries will be delayed, with its attendant consequences. Maybe they should move Oloyede to NNPC and save us the horror that has played out under Maikanti Baru.