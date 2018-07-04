Jang: Killings’ll will continue until we adopt state police

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang yesterday made a strong case for further amendment of the 1999 Constitution to make provision for State Police. Jang who represents Plateau North Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly said that killings and other forms of insecurity will remain an issue until the parliament adopts state police.

He said that whereas he had been advocating for State Police right from when he was the Governor of Plateau State, he could not understand the opposition mounted against the policy by some Nigerians. He charged those opposed to state police to check the United States from where we copied our presidential system,, adding that they would find out that It (US) run a decentralised police system.

Jang who addressed newsmen after delivering a motion on the Kid Massacre , said that it was a mockery to refer to Nigerian Governors as Chief Execitives abd Chief Security Officers of their States when they don’t have control of the Police to enforce laws made by the State and tackle security challenges. ”

A governor can direct the Commissioner of Police posted to his state and the Commissioner of Police will say “I cannot act because I have orders from above ” Look at all democracies round the world, you can not in a federal system of government, even in a unitary system of government, you can not run a centralized police system and expect security to be properly taken care of especially, in a country as large as Nigeria.

” It happened to me several times as Governor. How do you run a federal system when the Chief Security Officer of a state or a local government can not direct the State Commissioner of Police or a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to take action on security matters.