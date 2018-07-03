JOHESU raises the alarm over victimisation

…alleges govt withholds health workers’ salaries

Health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have cried out over the victimisation of their members following Federal Government’s implementation of the ‘No work No Pay’ policy.

According to JOHESU, while some of its members across different states of the federation were paid half of their salaries in April, some staff members got full salary.

Investigations revealed that those who received the complete April salary are those who were signing the workers’ attendance register daily while the strike lasted.

Similarly, in May, the employees that signed the attendance register throughout got their full salary while those workers that did not sign the register were not paid at all.

Vice President of JOHESU, Dr. Godwin Ogbonna told New Telegraph that based on the ongoing victimisation, which the union alleged was being perpetuated by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, there was apprehension and fear among health workers.

Ogbonna, who is also the National President of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Workers (NUAHP), said: “Members of JOHESU are not happy about the situation; there is apprehension. Even our salaries are being withheld. Some of our members are being victimised in various hospitals across the nation.”

Also, National Media Consultant of JOHESU, Mr. Jack Lampang Jnr. told New Telegraphthat the union was depending on the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) committee, which is an arm of the National Industrial Court (NIC), to look into that matter.

“The committee is trying to resolve that matter,” he said.

JOHESU had declared strike on April 17. The industrial action lasted for 44 days, during which health care provisions in public facilities across the federation were crippled while patients seeking care were stranded.

The strike was, however, suspended on Friday, June 1 while negotiations on the issues at stake were shifted to the NIC.

“Although, we obeyed the order of the NIC, the Federal Government refused to pay our salary in full. Some of our members got half salary for April and the month of May despite the fact that we followed due process,” Uzondu Eke, South-West coordinator of NUAHP, which is one of the five unions that constitute JOHESU, said.

The other four unions that make up JOHESU include the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutes (SSAUTHRIA), Nigerian Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), the Non Academic Staff Unions (NASU) and Medical and Health Workers Union (NHWU).

Going by the approach the Federal Government adopted in the payment of the April salary, Eke said it was done haphazardly.

Some JOHESU members were paid fully while some got half salary in April. He said the objective of the pattern of payment was to victimise and punish health workers for embarking on the last strike.

Eke said: “In some centres, the government would pick 50 people and pay them fully while paying others half of their salaries. We believe they adopted that method to divide JOHESU members.

“On the contrary, he pointed out that when the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on strike last year, members of the association were paid for the duration of the strike.”

He accused the Health Minister of executing the agenda of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

“We are waiting for the ADR committee to finish its work and we believe that that body will handle the issue of ‘No Work No Pay’ policy as well as ensure that the Federal Government pays our salaries fully, considering that we are law abiding citizens.

“We do not want to disrupt the work of the committee through any interference over the ongoing victimisation.

“We obeyed the court and returned to work, yet the executive arm of the government, being represented by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), does not obey court order,” Eke said.

While accusing the Federal Government of failure to obey the court order, the NUAHP official explained that the industrial court had ordered parties in the dispute to return to status quo ante while the negotiations last.

What this means, according to Eke, was that parties should go back as if nothing had happened until the court would come up with its ruling.

He said: “While JOHESU obeyed by suspending the strike, returning to work and sending its representatives to the ADR committee, the Federal Government did not obey, by its failure to pay our April and May salaries fully.”

JOHESU is demanding the implementation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), the payment of specialist allowances to deserving health professionals, payment of arrears of the skipping of CONHESS 10, increase of retirement age of health workers from 60 to 65 years, review of the composition of the Boards of Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), and the abolition of the position of Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (DCMAC), among others.