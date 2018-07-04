Sports
July 12 for Asaba 2018 fund raising dinner
Who-is-who in Delta State and their friends will on Thursday, July 12 gather at the Grand Hotel, Asaba for a fund-raising dinner for the CAA Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships holding from August 1 to 5.
According to Bukola Olopade, the Asaba 2018 Sponsorship and Brand Consultant, all the friends of Delta State, captains of industries, who-is-who in Nigeria will all be on the ground to support Delta as they get set for another milestone, this time in sports.
In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Media and Publicity for Asaba 2018, Olopade revealed that the Delta State Commissioner for Finance, as well as the Commissioner for Information, were some of the personalities working round the clock to ensure that next week’s fund-raising dinner was successful.
It is understood that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration renowned for the innovative SMART agenda hinged on financial prudency is doing everything possible to see that the upcoming athletics championships is driven by private sector funds.
“Governor Okowa is doing all he can to use sports to further boost the growing profile of Delta State and for me; that is a great step in the right direction,” Olopade said.
“I will enjoin all the friends of Delta and of course sports to show support for this noble course at the fundraising.”
