JUST IN: Death toll in Lagos tanker explosion rises to 12

The death toll from last Thursday’s tanker explosion in Lagos has risen to 12.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, said this on Tuesday at a press briefing.

According to him, 10 bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident (as opposed to the nine initially reported) the tenth being an infant, while two of the seven survivors later died in the hospital.

He added that others are responding to treatment.

