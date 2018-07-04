JUST IN: Tambuwal sacks entire cabinet

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has dissolved the entire State Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, July 4 by the Director General, Media and Public Affairs in the Government House, Malam Abubakar Shekara.

The statement also revealed that the Sokoto State Governor directed the former commissioners to hand government property to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries, immediately.

Shekara noted in the statement that the dissolution would pave way for “restructuring and re-strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency and service delivery to the people of State”.

He said the governor thanked the former commissioners for their dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration.

According to Shekara, “the governor also expressed appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the former commissioners towards achieving the success so far recorded.

“Gov. Tambuwal wishes the former Executive Council members success in their future endeavours.”