National news
JUST IN: Tambuwal sacks entire cabinet
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has dissolved the entire State Executive Council.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, July 4 by the Director General, Media and Public Affairs in the Government House, Malam Abubakar Shekara.
The statement also revealed that the Sokoto State Governor directed the former commissioners to hand government property to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries, immediately.
Shekara noted in the statement that the dissolution would pave way for “restructuring and re-strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency and service delivery to the people of State”.
He said the governor thanked the former commissioners for their dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration.
According to Shekara, “the governor also expressed appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the former commissioners towards achieving the success so far recorded.
“Gov. Tambuwal wishes the former Executive Council members success in their future endeavours.”
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition