Kaduna declares street gangs unlawful

…prescribes 7 year-jail term

As part of measures to curb the menace of street gangs in the state, Kaduna State government yesterday declared street gangs unlawful societies in the state.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Chris Umar, Solicitor-General of Kaduna State, said the decision became necessary so as to tackle “the violent, criminal actions of these gangs that pose serious threats to peaceful and harmonious coexistence in our communities, and the tranquility, security and development of the state.”

The Solicitor-General said the move was also part of government’s “obligations to promote public safety and uphold law and order.

“The Kaduna State Government is also taking several measures to curb the menace of urban gangs. The most recent is the decision by the Kaduna State Executive Council to approve the Unlawful Societies (Declaration) Order, 2018. Conviction for an offence under this order attracts a minimum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

“This order, which has been gazetted, became effective on 27th June 2018. It declares as unlawful societies urban gangs that have been unleashing mayhem on innocent persons.”

“Gangs known variously as ‘Sara-suka’, ‘Yanshara’ and other names have acquired notoriety for involvement in criminal activities, including petty theft, armed robbery, rape and murder.”

He explained that following the powers granted to the governor “by Sections 45(1) and 5(2) of the Constitution and other extant laws, the Unlawful Societies (Declaration) Order, 2018 declares all groups under whatever name, appellation or mutation with the propensity of causing a breakdown of law and order or operates in a manner dangerous to the security and good governance of the state as unlawful societies.

Umar went on: “This decisive measure to secure the lives and property of the residents of the state as enshrined in the Constitution. It is a follow-up to the conventional law enforcement actions that have been taken to address the matter.